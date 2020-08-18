The best gaming cell phones of 2020

There are more and more specialized video game phones than gamers may consider. They include large AMOLED screens, super fast processors, advanced cooling systems, special controls for gaming, and screens with high refresh rates.

There are four phones between $ 400 and $ 800 that are good options to consider: the Razer Phone 2, Asus ROG, Xiaomi Black Shark and Nubia Red Magic Mars. Now we will talk about its qualities.

The best gaming phones

We evaluate all of these phones in terms of design, specs, performance, and most importantly, their playability. They all have the Snapdragon 845 processor, the same one you find in the Galaxy Note 9, OnePlus 6T and Pixel 3.

Price wise, they all cost about $ 500 or less, of which the most expensive is the Razr.

Best Overall: Asus ROG

The phone Asus ROG (which stands for Republic Of Gamers) has the most power and the most ergonomic design. It has a 6-inch AMOLED screen that updates 90 times per second, which means it has better response times and fewer motion blur. The Razer Phone 2 offers a 120Hz LCD screen, but still, this one is very good for gaming.

The cell phone has pressure-sensitive corners called AirTriggers that serve as game controls. It has a dedicated mode to optimize the gaming experience and adjust to make its use more comfortable with the external fan that comes in the box. The ROG also has the longest battery life of the four and the most accessories available. The rear camera takes decent pictures.

Best for everyday use: Razer Phone 2



If you want a gaming phone that you can use on a day-to-day basis, we recommend the Razer Phone 2. It looks like a gaming cell phone, but it’s also a great Android phone in every way. It is the only one of the group with IP67 water resistance and wireless charging.

Of the four, it has the most attractive design and its screen offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its speakers are powerful, although the image quality of its rear camera is somewhat mediocre; it has no front camera.

Best value for your money: Nubia Red Magic Mars



He Nubia Red Magic Mars It is the successor to the Red Magic phone of 2018. It has capacitive buttons on the sides, an innovative cooling system and excellent gameplay for an affordable price. Its biggest weakness is the screen, which is only good, and does not compete with the Razer or ROG.

Outside of that, it is a solid phone, although it already has a successor in the Red Magic Mars 3 – launched in China -, which has a Snapdragon 855 processor, 90Hz OLED screen and internal fan.

Best accessories: Xiaomi Black Shark



The Xiaomi Black Shark comes with a Gamepad that is inserted into the base of the phone, and having these physical controls makes a huge difference when it comes to gaming. Unfortunately, it felt a bit unbalanced, but there is already a Gamepad 2.0 that has a more symmetrical design.

One downside is that it doesn’t have a conventional headphone jack, and the accessory’s plastic finish feels very cheap.

Likewise, Xiaomi has already launched the Black Shark 2 that includes a Snapdragon 855 processor, pressure sensitive screen, fingerprint reader on the screen and the ability to customize the commands for gameplay on the screen.

What is the fastest and most powerful?



These phones have performance enhancements to make them faster for use with games. All four performed roughly the same in benchmarks, but on paper the Razer is the most powerful.

