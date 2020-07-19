The best flower delivery services

If you are looking to send flowers to Mom on her day or to anyone else for a special occasion, one of the flower delivery services is the easiest and safest way to send your gift.
Below we list our flower delivery services by category:
- Our favorite for everyone: Bouqs
- Our favorite for same-day delivery: H.Bloom
- Our favorite for classic bouquets: 1-800-Flowers
- Our favorite for modern bouquets: UrbanStems
- Our favorite for centerpieces: FTD
- Our favorite for tablescapes or centerpieces: Farmgirl Flowers
- Our favorite for wreaths and garlands: Harry & David
- Our favorite for subscriptions: Bloomsy Box
- Our favorite for those who want to put together the flower arrangement for themselves: Enjoy Flowers
- Our favorite for local florists: Floom
Bouqs
Bouqs offers an impressive variety of flower arrangements for any occasion.
Bouqs gets its flowers from organic farms and offers same day or next day delivery.
H. Bloom
H.Bloom offers flower delivery the same day you order across the United States. There are dozens of arrangements to choose from.
1-800-Flowers
1-800-Flowers offers same day delivery on a wide selection of classic arrangements.
UrbanStems
If you like modern-style flower arrangements, consider UrbanStem, which works with sustainable farms to obtain a wide variety of flowers.
FTD Flowers
FTD Flowers has an impressive selection of traditional bouquets and centerpieces.
Farmgirl Flowers
This San Francisco-based flower company is known for its jute-wrapped bouquets.
Harry & David
Harry & David is known for its gift baskets, but it also has a beautiful selection of flowers, wreaths, and garlands.
Bloomsy Box
Flower subscription services are becoming increasingly popular. Bloomsy Box delivers bouquets of flowers every week, every fortnight or every month.
Enjoy Flowers
If you want to give flowers to someone who loves crafts. Enjoy Flowers DIY Collection is a subscription service that delivers a variety of flowers over two-week or monthly periods. You can select between deliveries of 20, 30 or 40 flowers.
Floom
Floom uses a network of independent florists in large cities in the United States to fulfill your orders. It is available in New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.
This note was written by Camryn Rabideau.