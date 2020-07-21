The best costumes of Comic-Con through the years (Photo gallery)

Of all the events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, few are as colorful and vibrant as Comic-Con International.

Every year tens of thousands of people – many of them in elaborate costumes – flock to San Diego for the great pop culture show. Hollywood studios are presenting their upcoming big releases, stars are talking about their new comics, horror or science fiction projects, and fans are looking for and buying a variety of comic books and collectibles.

This year Comic-Con will instead have an online version, and any webcam is unlikely to do the costume game justice.

Downtown San Diego will be much less colorful this week when the 51st Comic-Con is scheduled. But that does not mean that the tights, zombie makeup, masks and capes were forgotten.

1/19 Lorraine Ouellette, a member of the Hatters League, poses during Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 21, 2016. (Photo by Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) (Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) 2/19 Ramsey Tugoz of Long Beach, California, dressed as the "Game of Thrones" Night King, poses during the Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 20, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 3/19 Nicholas Prior, from San Diego, dressed as Dallas from the video game "Payday: The Heist", waves a US flag during the Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 22, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 4/19 Fan Stuart Mazzeo, dressed as the Joker, poses during the Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 13, 2012. (Photo by Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) (Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) 5/19 Paul Primose, left, and Joyce Primose, dressed as "Star Wars" characters, attend the Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) 6/19 Lucy and Miguel Capuchino, dressed as Lucy and Charlie Brown, attend the Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 7/19 A fan dressed as Pokemon Pikachu arrives at the Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 8, 2015. (Photo by Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) (Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) 8/19 Matt Fogel of Albuquerque, New Mexico comes out to smoke a cigarette during Comic-Con International on July 18, 2013 in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 9/19 Melinda Gross, left, and Kit Quinn, dressed as Velma and Daphne from "Scooby Doo," pose during the International Comic-Con in San Diego on July 20, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 10/19 Rupert the French Bulldog during Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 22, 2016. (Photo by Al Powers / Invision / AP) (Powers Imagery/Invision/AP) 11/19 Stephanie Smith, dressed as Mary Poppins, poses with a R2-D2 from "Star Wars" during Comic-Con International, at the San Diego Convention Center, on July 10, 2015. (Photo by Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) (Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) 12/19 Chris Fraley, dressed as Blackman, attends Comic-Con International on July 19, 2018 in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) 13/19 The Cleveland Divis family, dressed as Mario, Princess Peach and Toad, from the Mario Bros. franchise, pose during Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP ) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) 14/19 Evan Nuzum from Escondido, California, dressed as Spider-Man, reads a comic book by posing during Comic-Con International on July 18, 2019 in San Diego. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage / Invision / AP) (Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) 15/19 David Schoelen of Riverside, California, dressed as the "Stranger Things" Demogorgon, poses during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2017 in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 16/19 Ana Niebla of San Diego models her own "Princess Pennywise" costume during Comic-Con International on July 17, 2019 in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 17/19 Gillian Owen, dressed as Scarlet Witch, poses during Comic-Con International on July 20, 2013 in San Diego. (Photo by Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) (Denis Poroy/Invision/AP/Invision/AP) 18/19 A fan of Superman during the Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2012. (Photo by Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) (Denis Poroy / Invision / AP) 19/19 The Cleveland Divis family, dressed as Mario, Princess Peach and Toad, from the Mario Bros. franchise, pose during Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 18, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP ) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Photo editors at The Associated Press curated a gallery with photos of some of the best costumes in recent years at Comic-Con. It’s a visual feast of masked heroes and villains too.

In a year that looks like something out of an apocalyptic comic book, the world could use more heroes. Or at least some images of those who dress up as them.