The best cheap headphones of 2020

Don’t want to spend a lot on your next pair of headphones? No problem, you can still get great deals on a wide variety of headphone types. You can even find decent fully wireless headphones for under $ 50 that rival AirPods in sound quality (and sometimes outperform them). If you want a super-cheap model, we’ve included wired earbuds and over-the-ear headphones that cost less than $ 15. And for those who are looking for good cheap noise canceling headphones (there are not many), we have also included some model in the list.

Read more: The best alternatives to AirPods under $ 100

Sarah Tew/CNET The most impressive thing about EarFun Free headphones are its features: Bluetooth 5.0 technology, charging via USB-C and wireless and totally waterproof (IPX7), according to its specifications. Do they sound fantastic? No, but they sound pretty good. They don’t have the audio clarity of high-end all-wireless headphones that cost $ 150 or more, but they do boast powerful bass and enough nuance to satisfy you with your investment. They are also quite reliable for making calls. The battery lasts for about six hours at moderate volume levels and its case provides up to four charges. An excellent quality / price ratio for only US $ 45. Read our EarFun Free review.



Playing:

Watch this:

The best exercise headphones in 2020

4:11



Sarah Tew/CNET Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20s probably have the best value for money on noise canceling headphones. This over-ear (ear-covering) model not only has decent sound for its normal list price of $ 60 (though they often sell for $ 10 less), but it’s also comfortable to wear thanks to its protective pads. padded and secure. The Life Q20s don’t sound as good as premium Bluetooth models, like Sony’s WH-1000XM3, but their audio quality isn’t bad, and it’s all you can ask for for that price. They have a well-balanced sound, with adequate clarity and deep bass that don’t produce a “dirty” result (if desired, they have a bass boost or BassUp mode). Also, noise cancellation is acceptably effective and they have solid calling performance. Its battery life is good: 40 hours. And they include a simple bag to transport them.

Sarah Tew/CNET Possibly the best value for money in Anker’s line of fully wireless headphones right now, the Soundcore Life P2s cost half of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with similar features. They sound warm, if a little less clear, and are loaded horizontally (rather than vertically) in their case. Incidentally, both the charging case and headphones have a lower quality finish compared to the Liberty Air 2. READ CBSE NET Official Answer Key 10 July 2020 for Paper 1, 2, 3 at www.cbsenet.nic.in Like the Liberty Air 2s, they have four microphones, two of which are meant to reduce noise when making calls in noisy environments. They are charged via USB-C, but do not support wireless charging. The battery life is 7 hours and they have an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means they can be completely submerged in water to a depth of three feet (0.91m) without being affected. Target sells an almost identical version of these headphones under the name Soundcore Life Note.

David Carnoy/CNET During the year-end parties, JLab offered its JBuds Air all-wireless earbuds for sale for $ 30, or a $ 20 discount off its list price of $ 50. It was a good offer. It now has the Go Air model, which is 20% smaller, has a list price of $ 30 and is similar in everything else to the previous model. And it is available in four colors. Like JBuds Air, Go Airs are pretty good for their price ($ 30). Their battery life is 5 hours (they come with a built-in USB cable to charge them), their sound is better than you might expect, and they’re sweat resistant with an IP44 rating (i.e. splashproof). And while they don’t have an app that allows bass and treble adjustment, you can toggle between some preset EQ settings (JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost modes) by double-tapping any of the headphones (yes, they do have touch controls). We chose Bass Boost mode to soften the treble a bit and give it a slightly warmer sound. Its charging case has no lid, but the headphones are held in place by magnets. To be clear: These headphones are not great, and they only work acceptably well for calls, but you won’t find a better option for $ 30. And they fit our ears well: We were able to achieve a tight fit with the larger size of the included ear pads.

David Carnoy/CNET TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 are priced at $ 60, but usually retail for around $ 50. We don’t love how it looks (chrome accents aren’t our style), but they fit the ears well and sound decent for what they cost, with enough definition and wide bass. That being said, what they really excel at is as headsets for making calls. They have a five-star rating in that department, with excellent noise reduction (callers had no problem hearing us on the noisy streets of New York). The company’s “Smart AI noise reduction technology” works well. READ Famed Nate ‘N Al’s Deli In Beverly Hills Is Closing, Possibly Forever, On Sunday – Report They are fully waterproof (IPX7 certified) and their battery lasts up to 8 hours at moderate volume levels. The charging case, which provides an additional 32 hours of playback, doesn’t have a great design, but it’s compact and can be charged via USB-C.

Sarah Tew/CNET For $ 35, Tribit’s XFree Tune offers excellent sound quality. Plus, they’re well built, and while not super comfortable (don’t expect a level of comfort similar to the Bose for this price), they do have well-padded ear muffs.

Amazon In 2008, the Koss Porta Pro was the choice of CNET editors, and back then former editor Justin Yu described his quirky ’80s design as’ the ultimate in retrochic’. After all these years, they still sound great. Koss also makes a wireless model that costs $ 80 (that is, $ 50 more than the wired model).

Sarah Tew CNET Although the JVC Flats may not be very sturdy, it’s hard to find a better on-ear (over-the-ear) headphone model for this price. They are available in a variety of colors, but the blue version sells for just $ 11. They are also a good choice of children’s headphones.

Sarah Tew/CNET Panasonic’s ErgoFit RP-HJE120 in-ear headphones (in-ear) come in multiple colors, retail for under $ 10, and sound remarkably good for what they cost. A version with a built-in microphone (RP-TCM125) costs a bit more, but for some reason it doesn’t sound as good.