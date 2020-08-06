We have come a long way from yesterday’s mobile phones. Now that we are in the middle of 2020, the new cell phones are becoming what we have expected. It’s a great year for phones, with flexible displays, better rear cameras and for selfies, 5G connectivity or displays with high refresh rates. Samsung verified the point this year when it announced the Galaxy S20 devices and flip phone. Galaxy Z Flip, which include many of these premium features.

This should come as no surprise to us as phone manufacturers are evolving and innovating faster than ever. In addition to Samsung’s Galaxy line and Apple’s iPhone, top options for consumers, other manufacturers such as OnePlus and Motorola offer great phones, with good displays, fast update rates, and security features.

Here we collect the best cell phones of 2020.

Read more: The best cell phones under $ 500

Angela Lang / CNET Starting at $ 399, the 2020 version of the iPhone SE is the best budget phone you can find right now. With an A13 processor (the same as the iPhone 11) and an excellent camera, the iPhone SE is much more powerful than expected. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET As Samsung’s flagship phone for 2020, the Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, reversible wireless charging, a waterproof design, and three rear cameras. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET Despite the fact that OnePlus is not as well known as Apple or Samsung, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers a premium experience at a relatively affordable price. The 8 Pro has a 120Hz screen and a telephoto camera. Read more. READ Tiger King and I: The great revelations of the strange extra episode

CNET The Motorola Edge Plus has almost everything you’d expect from a premium 5G phone: Snapdragon 865 processor, giant battery, OLED screen with a high refresh rate, and several rear cameras with hard-hitting specs. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET Starting at $ 700, the iPhone 11 is the best mid-size model Apple has made of its flagship line of phones. Its cameras get a great night mode, and the wide-angle camera adds extra detail to photos. Take great videos, but be aware that you don’t have a traditional headphone jack. Read more.

Juan Garzon/CNET In addition to its main flagship phones, Samsung has the cheapest A-series. This year, the South Korean manufacturer launched the Galaxy A51, another phone that costs $ 399 (there is a 5G version that costs $ 499). The device has four cameras, an on-screen fingerprint reader, and expandable storage. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET As we wait for the launch of the Pixel 4A, the Pixel 3A remains an excellent phone. Although it is not waterproof, it does not have wireless charging and it has a maximum storage of 64GB, it does have many other functions at a lower price. It features a traditional headphone jack and excellent Night Sight camera. Read more.

Angela Lang / CNET Despite being a year old, the refined and feature-packed 2019 Galaxy Note 10 Plus is made for those who want the best of the best from Android. It has an excellent 6.8-inch screen, a battery that lasts all day and excellent photographic tools. Read more. READ RBI Grade B Answer Key 2020 Download at www.rbi.org.in

More phone shopping guides

This is what the Samsung Galaxy A51 looks like [fotos] To see photos