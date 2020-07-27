The best blood pressure monitors to use at home

If you are thinking of buying a blood pressure monitor, congratulations. It is never too early to start monitoring blood pressure levels at home. A recent study by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that people who have tension or hypertension problems before the age of 40 are more at risk for heart disease. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), accurate monitoring depends on two things: a Measuring cuff that fits well and independent validation.

Below we have included eight wristband monitors and two wrist monitors, which the AHA recommends only for people who cannot wear traditional bracelets. Each of these monitoring devices has been independently validated against one or more AHA recognized standards.

CNET editors independently choose these products and services. CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we present here.

Blood pressure monitors for arm

Beurer An illuminated start / stop button and large screen make this fully automatic monitor easy to use. This device stores in your memory the average of your morning and afternoon measurements over a series of seven days and classifies your risk using a color scale.

iHealth Strap on the bracelet, put your smartphone on the base and turn on the iHealth MyVitals app (iOS and Android). The iHealth Ease can measure and store an unlimited series of measurements for an unlimited number of users.

A&D Medical You only need to press a button and the digital screen of this device will give you the average of a series of measurements. Up to four people can use this device, which can store up to 60 measurements per person.

Panasonic EW3109W portable blood pressure monitor Panasonic This simple and slim blood pressure machine does the basics: it measures your blood pressure and alerts you if you have hypertension. You can store up to 90 measurements directly in the monitor’s digital memory. Read more.

Omron Designed for two different users, the Omron Platinum BP monitor takes three consecutive measurements at intervals that you can customize and stays with the average of the results. The display allows you to see the current pressure in addition to that of your last measurement.

iHealth This device is available in two cuff sizes. The iHealth Feel can take up to 80 measurements on a single battery charge and store up to 200 measurements in its memory. It does not have a screen, but you will see the results in the iHealth MyVitals app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Qardio The whole family can use this monitor. The product syncs wirelessly with up to eight smartphones or tablets at once. The device averages three measurements, monitoring and detecting irregular heartbeats.

Omron If you’re concerned about hypertension, high blood pressure, and irregular heartbeat, the Omron Complete is a good choice. This device measures and stores the systolic and diastolic blood pressure, pulse, atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and sinus rhythm simultaneously. You can check the measurements in the Omron app.

Blood pressure monitors for wrist



iHealth One reason that wrist blood pressure monitors are not highly recommended is because they are more prone to errors. IHealth Sense, approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), minimizes that risk by detecting the position of your arm and suggesting adjustments in your app.

Omron The Omron Gold has all the features of an arm monitor in a smaller wrist device, quiet and easy to carry. This device averages up to three measurements made in a 10 minute period and alerts you if you have hypertension or high blood pressure.

The information in this article is for informational and educational purposes and is not intended to be medical or health counseling. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare professional if you have questions about diseases or health goals.

