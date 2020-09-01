The best apps to learn English in 2020

Screenshot



Every year we have important goals and for many, one of them is learning English. We look for and test several applications that have a free component before offering you others for which you have to pay a little more.

Here are the top 5 applications to learn English in 2020 free or practically free.

Lingbe

In fifth position we have an application for people who already know a little English and want to practice their pronunciation with other people.

It’s called Lingbe and it basically allows you to create a profile, and put your English into practice by making calls to strangers from anywhere in the world. The idea is simple, if you receive calls from people who want to practice Spanish, you earn lingos, a virtual currency that you then use to pay for your calls to those who can speak English, so that you can practice.

You can also earn lingos by watching ads, or taking other actions. On the negative side, we have that there is no language guide or resources to improve.

Lyric

Lirica is a fun application if you are one of those who needs to improve your English, but everything bores you or you just need more action.

This application has a free version that lets you follow games by listening to popular songs. In these games you have to say what you are hearing or translate it, and everything happens too fast so you have to pay close attention.

Screenshot



This is a recommended application if you already have some knowledge of English, as it does not extensively teach you grammar or new words.

It has a paid version that allows you to get lessons with music videos and songs, where you have to organize prayers and even do translations, and it costs about US $ 25 a year.

Duolingo



Duolingo

In position number three we have Duolingo, which incorporates a little of everything. Its interface is colorful and very animated and can be used by children and adults.

It allows you to select your level, you must complete sentences, it allows you to speak to practice your pronunciation and it also does writing tests, and every time you do it well you can pass the level and even has competitions within the app.

Duolingo has a basic free version that adds ads from time to time, but when you subscribe for about $ 10 a month, you remove the ads and you can download the lessons to take offline.

Bussu



Busuu

If you are looking for an application that has a slightly more professional interface, Busuu can be a great option.

This application has an interface more similar to that of an online class and includes different well-structured learning sections. Each lesson allows you to know the vocabulary and you must do small tests that keep you attentive, at the end of each lesson there is a test that allows you to ascend the level.

Something interesting is that you can help other users who speak Spanish to improve their progress and people who know English can help you, in the community section.

There is a paid version that for US $ 45 a year adds practice with native speakers, offline mode and even personalized study plan.

BBC Learning English



BBC Learning English

And in the number one position we have one of the most complete applications that you will find and that is also totally free. It’s called BBC Learning English, and it’s a program on the BBC public network that groups daily vocabulary and grammar lessons by levels.

The best thing about this application is that you decide which programs to follow, you can add it to your programs section, and this will allow you to follow a different lesson every day.

Each program is updated weekly with new lessons. To this we must add the pronunciation section, which helps you solve doubts when it comes to your daily conversations in English. Of course, BBC Learning English does not have a section to chat with real people, so you may need to use another of the apps in this top 5 to complement your online training.

To select the applications of this top 5 we have taken into consideration the level of tools provided by the applications to study English, as well as their ease of use.

To see other options for applications and services that help you learn English: