The best Android phones of 2020

From folding screens to 5G connection or super AMOLED screens, phone manufacturers are evolving their models faster than ever. Samsung’s Galaxy range dominates as a people’s favorite in the best Android phone category, but other manufacturers are trying to get hold of it.

All this competition ends up benefiting consumers. We have many options of fantastic Android phones, in different price categories. It is quite a different picture from the lack of variety that usually characterizes iPhone phones. We’ve taken battery, specs, apps, screen size, and more into account to make this list with our favorite 2020 Android phones.

Please note that several new models have been announced in January and February. We are analyzing those recent Android models to see if they should be added.

The refined and feature-packed Note 10 Plus beats its rivals. This high-end phone is made for people who want the best Android. It has a 6.8-inch screen, a battery that lasts all day, excellent camera tools, a dynamic AMOLED screen and three cameras, among which there is a wide angle. This Android smartphone even offers a fingerprint scanner. Read more.

The Samsung Galaxy S10E is the cheapest in the Galaxy S10 range and has a lot to offer. It is a small phone, it has a super fast Snapdragon 855 chip, a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5, an excellent camera and a durable battery. This device can also wirelessly charge other phones and accessories. Read more.

The Pixel 3A eliminates some of the Pixel 3’s features. It is not waterproof, offers no wireless charging, has a medium battery life, and only 64GB of storage. But this budget-friendly Google Pixel phone includes a traditional audio jack and maintains the Pixel phones’ rear fingerprint reader, plus the amazing Night Sight camera that can take great photos in the dark (daytime shots also look great). Read more. READ Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gives The Big Picture On Exhibitions For Public Opening

Phones do not stop beating each other today with all kinds of features like cameras selfie that appear and disappear, fingerprint scanner on the screen and multiple rear cameras. The OnePlus 7 Pro has it all. In addition to a fast processor, a large AMOLED screen and an excellent triple rear camera. But it is its price starting at US $ 699 what really makes it a very good option. Read more.