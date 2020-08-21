The best alternatives to the MacBook Air in 2020

Apple released a new MacBook Air for 2020, which is cheaper than its predecessor and now adopts the scissor keyboard.

With a starting price of $ 999, the new laptop is little new compared to the 2019 MacBook Air and even with a lower price, it may not convince many to shell out $ 1,000 when there are similar alternatives at a lower price.

The six laptops highlighted below cost about the same as a MacBook Air, have a 13-inch screen, weigh less than 3 pounds (1.4 kilos), and are stylish.

Sarah Tew/CNET At 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms), the 13.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 730S is thinner and lighter than the MacBook Air. Its quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 2,400MHz memory and a Samsung solid state drive allow it to perform better than the Air. The only but is its battery life. But with a starting price of $ 900, it’s still cheaper than the 2017 MacBook Air.

Sarah Tew/CNET This configuration of the Specter x360 costs less than the new MacBook Air and comes with better specs: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a microSD card slot, and better battery life. In addition, the Specter has an HD touchscreen. Read our review of the Specter x350.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you are a Windows user and want a balance between power, price and portability, it is difficult to find a better laptop than the XPS 13. With a starting price of US $ 899, this laptop is attractive, slim and offers a lot of flexibility in the configuration and the price. Read our review of the Dell XPS 13.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface Laptop 3 hits almost everything you want from a laptop. It is thin and light, has an excellent trackpad and keyboard combination, and a power improvement over its predecessor thanks to the update of its processor. In addition, it has a touch screen.

Joshua Goldman/CNET The Asus Chromebook Flip C436 is not just any Chromebook. With a starting price of US $ 800, this 2-in-1 laptop feels as good as a Windows 10 laptop. It is also one of the first Chromebooks designed in collaboration with Intel, as part of the Project Athena program.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Notebook 9 Pro is $ 100 cheaper than the new MacBook Air but includes higher specs and a 13.3-inch touchscreen. The base configuration includes an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Read our Notebook 9 Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Often available for less than $ 750, this 3-pound slim convertible laptop is a solid option for anyone who needs a laptop for the office or school. Its metal chassis gives it a premium look, its keyboard is comfortable, and its touchpad is accurate.