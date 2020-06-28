The best alternative laptops to the MacBook Air in 2020

Apple released a new MacBook Air for 2020, which is cheaper than its predecessor and now adopts the scissor keyboard.

Starting at $ 999, the new laptop brings little new compared to the 2019 MacBook Air, and even at a lower price, it may not convince many to shell out $ 1,000 when there are similar alternatives at a lower price.

The six laptops we highlight below cost about the same as a MacBook Air, have a 13-inch screen, weigh less than 3 pounds (1.4 kilos) and are sleek.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we present here. However, CNET’s editorial criteria are totally independent of these offers and promotions.

At 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms), the 13.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 730S is thinner and lighter than the MacBook Air. Its quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 2,400MHz memory and a Samsung solid state drive allow it to perform better than the Air. The only but is its battery life. But with a starting price of $ 900, it’s still cheaper than the 2017 MacBook Air.

This configuration of the Specter x360 costs less than the new MacBook Air and comes with better specs: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a microSD card slot, and better battery life. In addition, the Specter has an HD touch screen. Read our review of the Specter x350.

If you’re a Windows user and want a balance of power, price, and portability, it’s hard to find a better laptop than the XPS 13. Starting at $ 899, this laptop is attractive, slim, and offers plenty of flexibility in configuration and price. Read our review of the Dell XPS 13. READ Inside Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele’s Breakup with Orlando Scandrick

The Notebook 9 Pro is $ 100 cheaper than the new MacBook Air but includes superior specs and a 13.3-inch touchscreen. The base configuration includes an 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Read our review of the Notebook 9 Pro.