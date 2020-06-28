The best alternative laptops to the MacBook Air in 2020

Apple released a new MacBook Air for 2020, which is cheaper than its predecessor and now adopts the scissor keyboard.
Starting at $ 999, the new laptop brings little new compared to the 2019 MacBook Air, and even at a lower price, it may not convince many to shell out $ 1,000 when there are similar alternatives at a lower price.
The six laptops we highlight below cost about the same as a MacBook Air, have a 13-inch screen, weigh less than 3 pounds (1.4 kilos) and are sleek.
At 2.4 pounds (1.1 kilograms), the 13.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 730S is thinner and lighter than the MacBook Air. Its quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 2,400MHz memory and a Samsung solid state drive allow it to perform better than the Air. The only but is its battery life. But with a starting price of $ 900, it’s still cheaper than the 2017 MacBook Air.
This configuration of the Specter x360 costs less than the new MacBook Air and comes with better specs: 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, a microSD card slot, and better battery life. In addition, the Specter has an HD touch screen. Read our review of the Specter x350.
If you’re a Windows user and want a balance of power, price, and portability, it’s hard to find a better laptop than the XPS 13. Starting at $ 899, this laptop is attractive, slim, and offers plenty of flexibility in configuration and price. Read our review of the Dell XPS 13.
The Notebook 9 Pro is $ 100 cheaper than the new MacBook Air but includes superior specs and a 13.3-inch touchscreen. The base configuration includes an 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Read our review of the Notebook 9 Pro.
Frequently available for under $ 750, this slim, convertible 3-pound laptop is a solid choice for anyone who needs a laptop for the office or school. Its metal chassis gives it a premium look, its keyboard is comfortable, and its touchpad is accurate.