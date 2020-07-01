The best action camera of 2020: GoPro, DJI and more

When it comes to high-quality action cameras that perform up to your expectations, GoPro is not the only alternative available (and remember that you pay extra for the brand). Other companies, such as Yi and DJI, offer camera options worth exploring, as they are cheaper than the Hero 8 Black de GoPro but they compete with it.

Of course, one of those options could also be your smartphone. waterproof and to the cracksBut keep in mind that action cameras are specifically designed for those types of shots. Also, just because you have a sturdy phone doesn’t mean you should risk losing or damaging it by taking video shots, as it is what keeps you connected to your work, family and friends. Also, any action camera is easier to mount on your body, car or bicycle than your smartphone, even if it has a special case and a Gorilla Glass screen protector.

With that in mind, here is our selection of the best action cameras we’ve evaluated. All of these devices have a wide variety of uses and can record videos, take photos, and capture audio. Find the action camera that best meets your needs for battery life, video quality, and durability. And if you have achieved good results with a camera that is not mentioned in this list, please share it in the comments.

Although the Hero 8 Black camera has the latest and best features in this line, it does not present great differences compared to what you will get with the Hero 7 Black, which costs less. The 2018 Hero 7 model has almost all of the same features as the Hero 8, including high-quality HyperSmooth image stabilization, the most important feature of that model. There are a few other differences between the two, like a better user interface, more shooting options that give you more control, like 1080p at 240 frames per second, vertical video, and live streaming directly from the camera, all at pretty good resolution. . That said, the differences between the Hero 7 Black and the Hero 6 Black (today discontinued) are not so many, in case you find this latest model on offer. Read more. READ Tamilrockers & Movierulz leaked Jayalalithaa: Web series on Jayalalithaa - 'Queen' released

This is the best single lens action camera GoPro has to offer in terms of features and performance. Compared to the Hero 7 Black, it features several adjustments and feature updates that generally make it easier to use and a better camera for photos and video, regardless of where you are using it or what you are photographing or filming. For those who use a GoPro on a regular basis, details like its redesigned waterproof case that allows you to connect the camera directly to GoPro mounts, its customizable interface with shooting presets and its better video stabilization make it a worthwhile upgrade in terms of image quality. The lens is now made from Gorilla Glass, which is twice as impact resistant as the material from previous Hero models. Read more about Hero 8 Black.

For being a company recognized for its camera drones, DJI had many successes with its first action camera. One of its outstanding features is its front color screen. It may be small, but it’s enough to make sure you’re focused on the shot when you have the camera lens in front of you on a selfie stick. Another great feature of Osmo Action is that it responds to voice commands, which even allow you to change the type of view. It’s also waterproof and solid, with removable lens covers, excellent electronic image stabilization, HDR video recording, and customizable presets that let you control shooting modes without having to dive into their menus. It is an excellent equipment for those seeking better control when taking photos and videos. Read more.

It’s almost as good in features and video quality as GoPro’s Hero 7 Black, but it costs just $ 220 and includes a waterproof diving case. Its electronic image stabilization isn’t quite as good as GoPro’s HyperSmooth, but it’s definitely better than nothing. It also has shooting options such as 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps) (with image stabilization at 30 fps), slow-motion video at 1080p at 120 fps or 720p at 240 fps, time-lapse photos and videos (time- lapse), live streaming, photo capture in RAW format and a battery life of 90 minutes. All you get for that price is the camera, a battery, the case, and the charging cables and external microphone cables, but if your main concern is taking good photos and recording videos for less than what it would cost you with a GoPro, the 4K Plus is a reliable alternative. READ ITBP Inspector Recruitment 2020 Apply for 570 Posts at www.itbpolice.nic.in