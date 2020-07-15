The best accessories for Nintendo Switch

The console Nintendo Switch It’s one of those devices that you can take out of the box and start using right away, but even the best products can get better with the right accessories, from screen protectors to game card and controller storage. This list brings together some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy, that will make your games more fun. video game at home and abroad. Ready for a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

The selection that we present to you here is based on our tests, but if you have your own favorites to play, don’t hesitate to mention them in the comments. Also, all of these products are designed for the original Switch console. Although many of them can work with the Switch Lite recently releasedLike the controls, various items on the list are not supported because the Lite has a smaller design and display and no video output. Of course, there may be other versions that are compatible with the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET This little adapter is inserted into the USB-C port so you can use your Bluetooth headphones (including Apple AirPods) while playing with your Switch. A built-in microphone on the bottom of the adapter allows you to chat without lags during the game, and you can connect up to two headphones simultaneously for a better experience when you play Smash or any other video game on your online Switch in multiplayer mode. You can use an equally small USB-C to USB-A adapter to connect it to the base of the Switch, so you can also use your headphones with the console attached. The only thing we do not like is that its design does not work with most cases or with the Switch Lite. Watch the transmitter on Amazon Mexico Watch the transmitter on Amazon Spain

Sarah Tew/CNET Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller works better than any other full-size Switch controller made by other companies we’ve tested. But it costs between $ 60 and $ 70. The PowerA controller comes close and you can buy it for $ 40 or less at Amazon, Best Buy and other online stores. Unlike the Switch Pro Controller, the PowerA doesn’t have support for Rumble, IR, or Amiibo NFC, but it does have motion controls. Its only additional feature is two additional buttons located on the bottom of the remote that can be assigned to your liking. It also works with AA-size batteries, so you don’t have to worry about running out of power while playing, and you can also use rechargeable batteries. Unlike other handheld controllers, since its battery is not built-in, you don’t have to dispose of the device once the battery’s life has run out and it no longer holds a charge.

Sarah Tew/CNET Not all USB-C chargers have the ability to charge the Switch while still powering it while it is docked in its base. This one does, and at a much lower cost than the Nintendo charger. Plus, it features a 5-foot (1.52-meter) cable that gives you the freedom to plug in the Switch and continue to play with the console in hand while charging.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to dock your Switch to a cradle and expand your laptop's port options when you're not playing, the $ 80 Pro 60 Dock is all you need. This slim, small, and lightweight base has two USB-C ports, one of which supports power input. Connect your Switch to the other USB-C port and use the base's HDMI port to connect it to a TV or external device (supports resolutions up to 4K UHD) and you're ready to start playing with friends and family on one more screen big. It also has two USB-A ports in case you want to use a wired controller or charge the wireless controls. An additional advantage for users of Samsung Galaxy devices is that the Dock Pro 60 is compatible with Samsung DeX, so you can use your phone or tablet with an external screen and have a desktop experience.

Sarah Tew/CNET The $ 60 ChargePlay Clutch portable charging station combines a battery (6,000 mAh) and a wide, solid stand in a protective case with clips. But that is not all. The charging station clips are removable and, once removed from the main body of the device, can be magnetically attached. If you insert the Joy-Cons in each clip, you will have a controller similar to the Nintendo Joy-Con Grip. The only thing we didn’t like is that there is no stop to hold the Joy-Cons in place, so they can slide up if you push too hard on them. Otherwise, it’s a great device to extend playtime when you’re away from home or on the go.

Sarah Tew/CNET It is the most versatile of all. In addition to charging your Switch, it has a USB-C PD port and an old USB-A port, allowing you to charge whatever you want, from a smartphone to wireless headphones or even a laptop, as well as a wide variety of other devices, including Kindles and iPads. It’s also great for travel, thanks to its relatively small size, light weight, and folding pegs.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good second base for your Switch and is also ideal for travel. For example, you can keep your large Nintendo dock connected to the main TV in the living room and connect the Defway to a smaller TV in your children’s room. The back has USB-A, USB-C ports for charging and HDMI connection. However, you will need to add your own power source, such as the Airmate charger mentioned above. The combination of this base with a power supply is an excellent option for travel. However, this base is so light that when you remove the Switch, the attached cable can tip it over.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you didn’t get to buy Nintendo’s SNES Switch controller before it sold out, this one from company 8BitDo is a good solid second option. Although it resembles the retro controller, its ergonomic design with full functionality makes it a more travel-friendly Pro controller alternative. And it doesn’t have those bland buttons – they’re all firm and touch-sensitive. You can even program it to use it with Android, Windows and MacOS.

Sarah Tew/CNET Carelessly inserting and removing the Switch from its base all the time can scratch the screen, and nobody wants a scratched screen. If you’re thinking of spending money on something that protects your Switch and enhances your gaming experience, make sure it’s a cheap screen saver. AmFilm’s tempered glass screen protector is easy to apply and does not interfere with the operation of the touch screen. It all boils down to the following: If you have a Switch, you need a tempered glass screen protector, and this is a great tempered glass screen protector. Of course, take into account that it is not compatible with the Switch Lite, which has a smaller screen.

Sarah Tew/CNET The support of the Switch is fine in a pinch, but this one is much better for playing with your device on a table. It has three adjustment positions, you can fold it up to travel with it and allow you to charge your Switch while you are playing with it on the stand. There is a cheaper model from AmazonBasics, but Hori’s is stronger and more stable and doesn’t cost much more.

MyCharge A portable battery and support all in one. It hooks on the back of the console and has a built-in bracket that replaces the flimsy Switch bracket. According to MyCharge, the PowerGame "will extend your playing time by up to 10 hours", it has a 7,000 mAh battery and is recharged via USB-C. Of course, you can use any portable battery, but we like its additional stand function and that it doesn't require cables to connect.

Sarah Tew/CNET Connect its small USB-C adapter to your Switch and you can play with these lightweight and comfortable headphones. They use the company’s 2.4GHz wireless technology for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity, meaning no lag in sound. We don’t experience any sound loss or delay while using them, but SteelSeries also includes a cable in case you don’t want to take risks. The noise-canceling microphone is detachable and the headphones rotate flat so you can easily carry them around. They will also work with the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET An inexpensive way to simplify charging two pairs of your neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons (or the amazing colors you have). You can keep it connected to the rear port of the Nintendo dock so your kids don’t have an excuse to let the batteries run out or not store the Joy-Cons in a safe place.

Sarah Tew/CNET This case not only eliminates some of the squeaks that occur when playing with a portable video game console, it also gives you the much needed extra grip. In addition, it provides some side, top, bottom and rear protection against falls. Incidentally, this product is not compatible with the Switch Lite, which is slightly smaller than the normal Switch.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want a little more grip than the Mumba case offers? The GripCase includes three pairs of interchangeable bras, allowing you to customize it to the size of your hands. It also protects the top corners of your Joy-Cons and provides larger triggers for the ZL and ZR buttons. You can even attach the Switch to its base without removing the case, though the clips will prevent access to the USB ports on the front of the base. Despite this, if your home users have both big and small hands, this is a good way to solve it. As in other cases, this case is also not compatible with the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET This splash-proof hard case is all you need to protect your Switch if you want to play on the go or on the go. Slim, light and with a good fit, it hardly increases the volume of the console. And it has inside an organizer with storage capacity for up to 10 game cards. In addition, it fits inside the Mumba case, so you can keep your console protected at all times. And you probably already guessed that it is not compatible with the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET The CitySlicker case is a discreet way to travel with your Switch and its accessories. It looks more like a high-end travel bag than a video game kit, but it’s made specifically for the Switch. It features five game card storage slots on the front, an interior microfiber pocket that cleans your screen when you insert or remove your Switch, and a zippered pocket on the back where you can store a portable battery, cleaning cloth, or headphones. The two interior pockets are large enough to hold an additional set of Joy-Cons and cables. The case is available in three sizes: Switch Lite, Switch and Switch Max. The latter is large enough to store your Switch while docked in the Skull & Co. GripCase Portable Dock or any other similarly sized. It even fits the Defway base that we mentioned above.

