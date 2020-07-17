The best 75-inch TVs for 2020

Maybe you have a huge blank wall space in your house and you’ve decided that a 65-inch TV is too small to fill it. Or maybe you have recently reviewed TV prices and thought, “I can buy a 75-inch TV.”

Giant screens are more popular than ever, and 75 inches is the most common next step above the ever-popular 65-inch size. Many of the best televisions we review here at CNET come in a size of 75 inches (or even larger), even those fancy OLED models. Technically they are 77 inches, but they also appear in this list.

If the choice for you comes down to a great 65-inch model or a 75-inch set that performs a little worse, but costs the same, my advice is to go big. More than a slight increase in image quality or any other “feature”, increasing the size of your TV screen is the best use of your money.

The list below represents the best 75-inch TV options I’ve reviewed in CNET’s test lab, where I compare them side by side to see which ones are worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations.

Note: I’ve generally looked at 65-inch sizes in the series listed below, but the 75-inch versions are basically identical beyond screen size. Any variations are mentioned in each analysis.

Sarah Tew/CNET No TV I’ve tried offers such great image quality for so little money. Although it was released in early 2019, this 75-inch Ultra HD set is actually a member of the 2018 R617 series, not the new 2019 R625 series (which doesn’t include a 75-inch size … yet). But that doesn’t matter, as it’s still a great value and our favorite pick for the best 75-inch TV for the price. Its well-implemented full-matrix local dimming helps you cycle around almost any other TV at this price, and the Roku TV operating system is our favorite. READ Where to see 'Fleabag', the winning comedy of the Emmys 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET That TCL has a great image, but if you’re willing to pay a few hundred dollars more, the Vizio P-Series Quantum X takes you to a higher level. In our comparison, this QLED TV with smart features outperformed the 2019 TCL 6 series with superior light output, making HDR images look even better, and adds top-notch video processing. Plus, it costs even less than other high-end 75-inch smart TV models.

Sarah Tew/CNET Speaking of the top-of-the-line Ultra HD TV models, this TCL has Mini-LEDs, a technology not found on any other television currently available. The result is excellent contrast and brightness that surpasses the Vizio PX viewing experience by just a little, but does not reach OLED levels. This LED TV also features Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and four HDMI ports for connecting to multiple devices. No wonder it costs a lot less than a 77-inch OLED and a lot more than that Vizio.

Sarah Tew/CNET What did you say? Do you just want the best 75-inch high-end TV and go? Well here you have it. In my parallel tests, the OLED C9 TV is the best 75-inch TV I’ve ever reviewed. It narrowly beats B9. In smaller sizes, I prefer the B9, but at 77 inches they are both so expensive, I think you should go ahead and spend a few hundred dollars more for the UHD smart OLED C9.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform to make streaming app like Netflix, and it's even better built into the TV. The image quality on this TCL can't beat any of the previous models, its 4K UHD resolution and HDR compatibility do nothing to aid the image, but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung’s QLED TVs are basically sleek LCD TVs (and not to be confused with OLEDs). The Q70R has a great image and plenty of Samsung features for a relatively reasonable price, although not exactly low. If you’re not interested in a TCL or Vizio and don’t want to splurge on an OLED TV, the Q70 is a great option. And it’s the only model on this list that also comes in an 82-inch size.

Other things to consider when buying a new TV

I’m pretty sure you’d be happy with any of the old TVs, but a new TV can be a great investment, so maybe you’re looking for a little more information. Here are a few other things to consider: