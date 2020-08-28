The best 15-inch laptops for work, study and play

Why buy a 15-inch laptop? Sandwiched between the smaller and less powerful 13-inch laptops and the more expensive 17-inch laptops, the 15-inch laptops represent the perfect balance between price, performance and size for many users (at least in the United States, since in other regions, 14-inch notebooks are preferred).

There are many powerful laptops on the market, but we’ve put together a list of our favorite 15-inch laptops based on design, performance, configuration, and features. Because configurations, specifications, designs, and availability tend to change frequently, we’ve limited our selection to the laptops we’ve reviewed in the last year. So for example the LG Gram 15, which surprised us with its battery life and light weight in March 2018, is not included in this list because we have not performed battery tests on current configurations.

Sarah Tew / CNET It’s hard to find an inexpensive laptop that’s slim and light, much less one that has decent performance and battery life. The Aspire, which starts at $ 400, covers all of these points in addition to having a good set of ports (including a USB Type-C one) and easily expandable memory and storage.

Sarah Tew / CNET The aesthetics of the Razer fit into any environment, making it the best 15-inch laptop for work and play. The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a great device for work and gaming. READ Zoom vs. Skype: What is the best video call app?

Sarah Tew / CNET A midpoint between 13-inch 2-in-1s and faster, heavier and more expensive models, the Yoga C940 packs a six-core Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics card.

Lori Grunin / CNET The Dell XPS 15 9500 with the 4K display option offers you IPS screen quality, and its graphics processor is sufficient to perform most photo editing tasks.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 pushes the boundaries of what you expect from a Chromebook in 2020. The feature that makes it stand out is an excellent 15.6-inch convertible 4K display. The battery should last 10 hours after a full charge.

Sarah Tew / CNET Dell’s G-series is one of the best gaming laptops you can find, with strong performance, a variety of component options, and a travel-friendly design. Battery life is better than a typical gaming laptop.

Sarah Tew / CNET The 15-inch Gigabyte is sleek and powerful, plus it has a color profile switch.

Sarah Tew / CNET You may have a 16-inch screen now, but the MacBook Pro is still a 15-inch laptop in size and spirit. I’m not a fan of the Touch Bar, but at least the keyboard has improved and the combination of hardware and macOS makes the most of its components, as well as having an excellent battery life. Read more.

Sarah Tew / CNET Considering there are only two dual-screen laptop options, the ZenBook Du Pro has a lot to offer. It features a color-accurate OLED screen in addition to a smaller IPS screen. The OLED touch screen offers great color accuracy and the laptop features an octa-core i9-9980HK processor. READ PGVCL Recruitment 2020 for 234 Vidyut Sahayak Application form at www.pgvcl.com

Lori Grunin / CNET This laptop is not for everyone, but it is pure speed in a slim body thanks to its Ryzen 3900 processor.

Angela Lang / CNET Reducing the size to 14 inches has its advantages, such as lower weight and, because the components tend to be less powerful, the battery lasts longer. Plus, recent Lenovo privacy and security updates make this laptop perfect as a travel companion.

