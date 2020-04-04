The Batman Theory: The Riddler Kills [SPOILER], Making Way For Two-Face

Warning: The following principle might comprise spoilers for The Batman.

–

The Batman is introducing a model new character, Gil Coulson, as Gotham’s district lawyer, however is he merely a placeholder to be killed off and changed by Harvey Dent, the person who turns into Two-Face? Not a lot is understood concerning the plot of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, however we do comprehend it comprises a number of villains from Batman’s rogues gallery, making the eventual look of a excessive profile villain like Two-Face all of the extra possible.

In most variations of Batman lore, Harvey Dent begins out as one in all Batman’s strongest allies in Gotham, working because the district lawyer to stamp out crime, each within the streets and in Gotham Metropolis’s authorities, however when issues finally go sideways and half of his face is disfigured (usually by having acid thrown on him throughout a trial, though there are different variations), he develops a cut up persona and takes on the id of Two-Face. The ethical quandaries confronted by the pre-villainous Harvey Dent really feel like they’d be very effectively suited to Matt Reeves’ film and supply an amazing distinction to the duality of Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Bruce Wayne – offered he makes an look in The Batman (or any of the remainder of Matt Reeves potential Batman trilogy).

A number of characters have already been confirmed. Robert Pattinson will lead the movie as Bruce Wayne/Batman, however he’ll be joined by a excessive caliber supporting forged with Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, and extra. Harvey Dent/Two-Face hasn’t been confirmed as part of the forged, however there are indicators he may nonetheless have relevance to the plot.

The District Lawyer is Gil Coulson, Not Harvey Dent

Individuals are aware of Harvey Dent as Gotham’s district lawyer, however he would not seem anyplace in The Batman’s forged. As an alternative, the district lawyer is Gil Coulson, performed by Peter Sarsgaard. Coulson is a model new Batman character, so far as we all know, so little or no is understood about him, however clearly his function as district lawyer comes with plenty of baggage on this mythos.

Harvey Dent famously turns into the Batman villain Two-Face, and audiences are aware of his story from years of comics and particularly Aaron Eckhart’s portrayal of Two-Face in Christopher Nolan’s The Darkish Knight. The Batman has been rumored to attract inspiration from The Lengthy Halloween comedian, which incorporates some of the well-known tellings of Harvey Dent’s transformation into Two-Face, so it would not be laborious to think about a state of affairs the place Two-Face is someway concerned in The Batman, however his function is being stored a secret since affirmation of Harvey Dent’s presence within the film might be thought-about a significant spoiler by itself.

Nevertheless, it is extremely unlikely Gil Coulson is secretly Harvey Dent or Dent has a significant function being stored out of casting studies. Whereas it could actually be an thrilling shock, comparable methods have backfired in main methods up to now, resembling J.J. Abrams’ try to cover the truth that Benedict Cumberbatch performed Khan in Star Trek: Into Darkness. If Harvey Dent does have a job, it is possible a small one serving as arrange for a Batman sequel.

Leaked Pictures Teased a Homicide Sufferer – Is it the District Lawyer?

Only a few specifics are identified concerning the plot of The Batman at this level. We all know the identities of the primary forged and we have seen Robert Pattinson’s batsuit and Batmobile (and Batcycle), however that is all that is been formally revealed. Just a few set photographs revealed minor components like a possible motorbike chase with Batman and Catwoman by a cemetery, however one mysterious leaked photograph might be a much bigger spoiler than we realized.

The photograph in query featured what gave the impression to be a homicide sufferer in a leather-based chair (the identical chair from the official first day of capturing announcement, in truth). The face seems to be wrapped in duct tape, and on the entrance of the face is scrawled the phrases “no extra lies.” There’s a number of main context clues to assist us perceive this picture.

First, the killing is clearly meant as a message due to the writing, which means it should be somebody of significance. The phrase “no extra lies” particularly additionally suggests it is perhaps a public determine who’s been dishonest. The leather-based chair may be proof of the particular person’s standing because it might simply belong in a courthouse workplace or dwelling workplace of a well-to-do particular person. Additionally, the concept of a message being left on the physique additionally factors to Paul Dano’s Riddler as a probable offender as it is a traditional trait of the character to ship messages together with his crimes or depart behind clues on the crime scene for Batman or others to determine.

By itself, this info did not add as much as a lot, till Peter Sarsgaard revealed in an interview that his character, Gil Coulson, is “a district lawyer…that has hassle telling the reality,” conveniently, becoming the profile established from the leaked homicide sufferer picture. Primarily based on his temporary description, it could make sense for him to finally find yourself killed with the message “no extra lies” written throughout his face. By which case, it is time for a brand new district lawyer in Gotham…

How The Batman May Set-Up Two-Face

The proof at this level is admittedly skinny, but additionally strikingly pointed. If Gil Coulson is certainly murdered by The Riddler (or anybody else, for that matter), a brand new district lawyer must fill his sneakers quickly, and it could solely make sense for the particular person to be Harvey Dent. Given Dent’s typical persona, he is more likely to make the pursuit of whoever killed his predecessor a prime precedence, which is able to likewise put a goal on his personal again, accelerating his eventual transition to Two-Face.

The main query right here is not whether or not or not Harvey Dent will develop into the brand new district lawyer. That reality appears as inevitable as Jim Gordon turning into the police commissioner. The actual query is when this can occur. If it occurs through the runtime of The Batman, it could imply there is a main character hidden within the ranks of The Batman’s forged proper now. Given the spoilery implications of a hidden Harvey Dent to the plot of The Batman, it looks as if too dangerous of a transfer to maintain it utterly beneath wraps.

If Matt Reeves and Warner Bros. take into account the mere presence of Harvey Dent an excessive amount of of a spoiler to even announce an actor, they’re setting themselves up for a J.J. Abrams Khan state of affairs. If it had been to be revealed that Harvey Dent has a presence within the film at this level, the try to maintain his half secret shall be seen as tacit affirmation that he will even develop into Two-Face earlier than the film is over. A a lot smarter method could be to verify his presence as “Assistant District Lawyer Harvey Dent,” leaving open the likelihood that he spends one (or extra) of Matt Reeves’ potential Batman trilogy motion pictures as a superb man.

What may make extra sense is for The Batman to have Gil Coulson’s open DA chair stay unfilled or occupied by an interim DA till the top of the film (presuming he’s murdered in any respect), both introducing Harvey Dent on the very finish with a shock cameo, or teasing his arrival a la The Joker tease on the finish of Batman Begins.

As Gotham’s district lawyer, Gil Coulson is probably going a placeholder for some of the well-known characters within the Batman universe in the intervening time. Even when he survives The Batman, audiences shall be anticipating a brand new district lawyer finally, and the following particular person to occupy that workplace ought to actually be Harvey Dent.

