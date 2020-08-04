The Batman suspends filming due to coronavirus

Valerie Macon/AFP vía Getty Images



The movie The Batman It is the latest superhero film to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Director Matt Reeves made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday, March 25, in response to a question from a fan who wanted to know if filming would be suspended by the COVID-19.

“Yes, we have stopped production until it is safe for everyone to resume activities …” Reeves said in a tweet. “We are all fine for the moment, thanks for asking, and stay safe too …”

Yes, we have shut down till it is safe for us all to resume… Everyone safe for the moment, thank you for asking, and stay safe too… https://t.co/wDhlYtphlm — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 25, 2020

The protagonist of the Twilight saga, Robert pattinson, plays Batman in the film, while Colin Farrell He plays the villain Oswald Cobblepot, better known as Penguin, and actor John Turturro plays the head of organized crime in Gotham, Carmine Falcone.

in the messure that mass meetings are suspendedMovie theaters and film festivals have closed their doors too. These measures of social distancing and isolation in homes affected the plans for the release of films scheduled to be released between March and July, among which are Wonder Woman 1984, Mulan, Black Widow, the new James Bond No Time to Die, The Fast & Furious 9 and A Quiet Place 2.

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021. It is currently unknown whether this delay in filming will delay its release.

