The Batman: New images of the suit and the Batmoto are leaked

Screenshot: Gonzalo Jiménez / CNET



Now it makes sense that Matt Reeves, movie director, film director The Batman, released on February 14, 2020, the camera test of actor Robert Pattinson in the Batman suit. The filmmaker knew that outdoor filming of the film would begin soon, and footage of the superhero’s suit and vehicles would leak.

Well, on Friday, February 21, Variety magazine leaked several photographs in which, in broad daylight, a double in the Batman suit is seen, riding on the character’s motorcycle, the so-called Batimoto.

The images and a 12-second video were captured during the filming in the Glasgow Cemetery, Scotland. This city is being used in the film to recreate Gotham City. From what can be seen in the photographs, the Batman suit and his motorcycle are simple and basic, very different from the appearance of the superhero when he was played in the cinema by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

Besides Pattinson, The Batman cuenta en su elenco con Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Comisionado Jim Gordon), Colin Farrell (Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton/Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gil Colson) y Jayme Lawson (Bella Reál).

The Batman It opens in theaters on June 25, 2021.

