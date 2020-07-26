The Batman delays its release to October 2021: report

Warner Bros. Pictures



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Hollywood studios move tab on the 2020 and 2021 premiere board, following the pandemic of COVID-19. Three weeks ago Disney modified release dates of its most important titles and now it is the turn of Warner Bros. Pictures, as published by The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, April 20.

The most noticeable change is that of the film The BatmanThe film was slated for release on June 25, 2021 and has now moved to October 1, 2021. The film, from which some footage from the filming in Scotland had been sneaked, stopped production on March 26, 2020 due to the confinement and social distancing regulations implemented as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to The BatmanWarner Bros. delayed the release of other major films except for two blockbusters: Tenet, by Christopher Nolan, who maintains July 17, 2020 as the release date; and Wonder Woman 1984, which conserves August 14, 2020 as the date of its arrival in theaters.

Delayed titles include:

The prequel to the series The Sopranos titled The Many Saints of Newark, which went from September 25, 2020 to March 12, 2021.

King Richard, the biopic of the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, which stars Will Smith and whose initial premiere was on November 25, 2020 and will now be on November 19, 2021.

A film about Elvis Presley, still untitled, was delayed from October 1, 2021 to November 5, 2021.

The Flash, with Ezra Miller, travels from July 1, 2022 to June 3, 2022.

Shazam! 2, a sequel to the 2019 DC Comics superhero film, moved its premiere from April 1, 2022 to November 4, 2022.

Of course, all these dates are subject to new modifications, as they depend on the sanitary conditions that guarantee the opening of movie theaters and that it is safe to congregate before a screen to see a movie in public.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the role of the popular Gotham City superhero.

The Batman will be released on October 1, 2021 in theaters.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos