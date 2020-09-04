The Banda El Recodo will make the first Latin “drive-in” concert in the US.

The Banda El Recodo has remained in force for almost 82 years thanks to its talent and innovation, and not a pandemic seems capable of standing between the legendary group and its audience.

That was assured to Efe by its singers, Ricky Yocupicio and Jesús Geovanni Mondragón, when announcing their show “FIESTAS PATRIAS-DRIVE IN”, two of the first face-to-face concerts of Latin music in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Mother of all bands”, as they are also known, is “throwing the house out the window”, not only in terms of what will happen on stage, but to guarantee “absolute respect for sanitary measures to avoid contagion ”, the singers stated in an interview, who declared themselves“ very excited to be able to share with the race ”.

“We already had a virtual concert and it was very special, but I think it will have nothing to do with that feeling of hearing the screams, the applause. We are happy that this was organized ”, expressed Yocupicio.

El Recodo baptized the first concert of this style by Latin artists as “FIESTAS PATRIAS-DRIVE IN”, as a result of the fact that the month of September is usually full of celebrations for the Independence of Mexico, which is celebrated on the 16th of that month.

To perform this show, El Recodo chose the Californian city of Anaheim and as the date Saturday, September 12.

In order to accommodate the public, who for more than six months have been clamoring for a live performance, the band will give two performances on one side of Angel Stadium on the City National Grove Drive-In OC that day.

Banda El Recodo (Fanny Garcia / DDPixels)

IMPORTANT DETAILS

Mondragón explained that there is room for 250 cars and precisely that tickets – which are sold per vehicle, not per person – cost $ 250.

At the entrance there will be logistics personnel verifying that in the cars there is only one person for each seat belt. “Nothing to get into one like sardines,” he warned.

In order to enter the space, everyone will have to undergo the process of checking their temperature and putting on a mask, either the one they wear or one provided by the production, the singer said.

“The breed will be able to celebrate and dance outside of their car, as long as they put on their masks and stay in their cubicle. They will not be able to go out to greet a friend or a cousin who is two or three cubicles away, ”Yocupicio warned.

A HISTORICAL DAY

“For the first time, the entire Banda El Recodo show will come to the United States. Usually we only bring part of the stage, because here the places where we perform are smaller than those in Mexico, but we want to give our first concert of this time all the best we can, ”the singers revealed.

“It will be something historic. Never seen ”, they agreed.

Along these lines, Mondragón promised that to allow the 17 members of the group to maintain social distancing “the stage will be larger than normal and will have a hexagonal shape.”

“That is one of the many surprises that we are going to present that day,” he added.

“There are some colleagues who have been isolated with their families and we are going to do everything necessary to keep ourselves and our audience healthy,” the artists highlighted.

The repertoire will consist of the most popular songs of recent times, as well as some classics, although they declined to give some titles, to “keep the intrigue.”

In addition, “all those El Recodo fans around the world who cannot attend the event will be able to enjoy it live through a‘ live strea ’, also acquiring their pass at ticketon.com,” said Yocupicio.

Although both artists have years of experience and were happy to be home at the beginning of confinement, they feel as if they are about to give their first performance.

“We are nervous and very, very happy to be able to share with the race again,” they confessed.