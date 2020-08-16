The back of some Pixel 4 XL peels off with use: report

Andrew Hoyle/CNET



He Pixel 4 XL, Google’s best cell phone to date, is causing problems for some of its users.

The glass back panel of the cell phone is peeling off in some units, according to several complaint threads on Reddit and in the Google support forum, reported by Pixel 4 XL According to the majority of users who report the problem, the glass of the phone starts to peel off from a corner and once it is detached, users cannot stick it back to the body of the device.

“It’s like the glue is weakening and the parts are slowly pulling apart,” said one Reddit user. Another user claims that he has replaced his Pixel 4 XL up to four times in the last 10 months due to the recurring problem of glass detachment.

The source medium points out that the cause could be a battery-related problem. Specifically, they explain, that the battery would have swollen because its connectors are fragile and break even with normal use, which would lead to the detachment of the glass.

If it is true that it is a battery widening problem, it could lead to a much more serious problem, such as the explosion of the device, something that happened with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 series.

At the moment, Google has not confirmed the existence of this problem or any other with the Pixel 4 XL. CNET en Español sent the company a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

