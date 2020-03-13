‘The Bachelor’: Chris Harrison Confirms Peter & Madison Are ‘Dating’ After Dramatic Finale

Madison Prewett and Peter Weber have been cryptic about their relationship standing on ‘The Bachelor’ finale, nonetheless Chris Harrison confirmed to us EXCLUSIVELY that they’re positively an merchandise correct now.

Peter Weber instructed viewers that he and Madison Prewett are taking points “sooner or later at a time” after the dramatic ending to season 24 of The Bachelor. Many followers have been left questioning whether or not or not this meant they’ve been even considering themselves a pair, and we obtained the EXCLUSIVE scoop from Chris Harrison himself. “I consider they’re relationship,” Chris instructed us at Seagram’s Escapes Tropical Rosè launch event on the hClub in Hollywood. “I consider it’s trustworthy [to say that]. I consider they every deal with each other. They every said they love each other. I consider they’re going to try to make this work.”

No matter breaking up sooner than the last word rose ceremony on The Bachelor, Peter and Madison obtained once more collectively post-filming, after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss. Nonetheless, they’ve a great deal of hurdles to beat now that they’re relationship — notably, Peter’s family. The Webers made it clear that they don’t approve of Madison and Peter’s relationship, because of they’ve completely totally different life and values, and do not actually really feel that Madison will compromise for Peter. Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, was very vocal about this at After the Remaining Rose, and it led to a tense confrontation between her and Madison.

Chris is aware that there are “large obstacles” for Madison and Peter correct now, nonetheless said that he’s hoping that it actually works out for them. “There’s an incredible divide, nonetheless why not, correct now, root for them?” he outlined. “I do know for me, as a pal, I’m merely going to do my best to be in your nook, and if I can also assist, I’ll help. If it goes south, what can we lose? These two people gave it a shot.”

The longtime Bachelor host moreover gave us some notion into the first dialog that Peter and Madison had after his breakup from Hannah Ann, which was pre-filmed sooner than the finale aired. “[At that point], they positively knew they cared about each other, they often positively knew they wanted to proceed the dialog,” he said. “That’s why they’ve been able to return on the current and current how lots they deal with each other.” He added that Peter and Madison spent “about three hours” collectively all through their pre-finale meeting.

As for Hannah Ann, Chris praised her as a “extremely efficient woman,” and teased that there’s hope we would see her on one different Bachelor Nation current sooner or later. “The beauty of this franchise is that the prospect is not over,” he said. “Maybe she’s already on the Seaside in Paradise!”