The Argentine Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press, dies

Argentine journalist Lorenzo Soria, who was president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), died this Friday at the age of 68.

This organization, which is responsible for the Golden Globes being held each year, said this Friday in a press release hosted on its website that Soria died at home, but did not give details of the cause of his death.

“Lorenzo was a beloved member of the Hollywood community and of our HFPA family. We will miss his vision, his humor and his friendship, ”said the note.

Soria was born in Argentina but grew up in Italy, a country to which he was professionally linked throughout his career. He was editor of L’Espresso and in 1982 he moved to Los Angeles (USA).

In the Californian city, he continued working for L’Espresso and also wrote for La Stampa. She covered topics of all kinds, from politics to technology to society, but above all she stood out for her coverage of Hollywood and the entertainment industry.

In 1989 he joined the HFPA, an organization of which he was president in three different sections: from 2003 to 2005, from 2015 to 2017 and from 2019 until his death.

As president of the HFPA, Soria appeared live at the galas of the Golden Globes, which kick off the Hollywood awards season each year, to welcome the nominees and to deliver a short speech.

“His death is a profound loss for us and for all those who knew him and were blessed with his generosity, passion and sense of humor,” the Soria family said this Friday in a statement collected by local media.

“He was deeply committed to the power of the film industry to heal the world and to focus on injustices. His contributions and his friendship were immense: he was a fighter that we deeply loved ”, he added.