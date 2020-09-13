The Apple Watch will help you show off your roots: report

James Martin / CNET



Proud of your country? The Apple Watch will soon be the best way to show off your patriotism.

watchOS 7, an operating system that Apple is developing, will release covers for the Apple Watch with the flag of the countries, according to a report by 9to5Mac. The cover will be publicly known as “International,” says the normally reliable outlet.

9to5Mac has obtained this information thanks to your access to iOS 14, as a new version of the operating system for the iPhone would be called. iOS 14 also has information on other watch faces coming with watchOS 7, including one called “Infograph Pro,” which would include a tachymeter.

The site, however, has not been able to obtain details on the function of the International faceplate, but the flag of the chosen country is expected to span the entire screen, leaving little or no room for Complications. 9to5Mac obtained images of what the watch would look like with the flags of France, the United States, Brazil and others, although it is expected that there will be a wide availability of flags.

Apple has not announced watchOS 7, or iOS 14, nor the availability date or the compatibility list, but that information is used to reveal at the annual WWDC event that the Cupertino firm holds in the middle of the year. However, the 2020 edition is in danger from the coronavirus pandemic.

