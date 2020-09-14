The Apple Watch will be able to measure the level of oxygen in blood: report

Érika García / CNET



The upcoming Apple Watch Series 6 could measure users’ blood oxygen levels.

The new feature has been discovered by 9to5Mac in iOS 14 code snippets and together with it they also discovered that Apple will improve the electrocardiogram (ECG) capabilities of its smartwatch. According to the report, the oxygenation level meter will work in a similar way to that of the high rhythm recognition sensor, monitoring and sending a notification when the oxygenation percentage is lower than the recommended one (around 95 percent) .

In addition to this improvement, the information found by 9to5Mac indicates that the electrocardiogram function of the Apple Watch will also receive a software update to improve measurements when the heart rate is too high, since currently the watch is not capable of performing the ECG when the heart beats above 100 beats per minute.

At the moment it is not clear when Apple will announce these improvements, but that could happen at the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 6 that is expected in the fall along with the iPhone 12 or perhaps at the WWDC, the developer conference aimed at news of software that is customary to carry out in June.

Apple does not comment on rumors or leaks.

