The Apple Pencil of the future would have a kind of Touch Bar: patent

James Martin / CNET



The future Apple Pencil stylus could have a kind of Touch Bar on its slim body, according to an Apple patent.

The trusted AppleInsider site discovered this patent which mentions a “stylus (stylus) with a glass component, “leading to the belief that a glass section would be intended to display options similar to the way the MacBook’s Touch Bar displays shortcuts for compatible applications.

The patent suggests that the glass surface could be used to, among many things, reduce the fatigue of holding the stylus. The glass part would be of different sizes and shapes so that each person can use it as is most comfortable for them.

The glass part would also be used to recognize different types of gestures such as one, two or three touches, as well as gestures customized by each user. The glass part would also recognize movements such as turning the Apple Pencil or a slide in that area.

Being a semi-transparent glass, that area of ​​the Apple Pencil could show content related to the context of the app. The patent also mentions that the device could detect when it is sliding (for example on a table) and be attached to some surface to avoid a fall and possible damage.

Patents do not necessarily suggest a feature or product for the future. Companies tend to protect interesting ideas for references and prevent their opponents from launching similar products or functions.

