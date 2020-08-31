The Apple Pencil could simulate textures when writing or painting

Manzana



The future Apple Pencil stylus could offer new sensations when writing.

Apple is experimenting with the possibility that the Apple Pencil can simulate the feeling of writing on paper or painting on canvas, according to a patent filed by the company reported by Patently Apple. According to the patent, the Apple Pencil would have a haptic response (a series of coordinated vibrations) at the tip to give sensations of texture during use.

Patents do not necessarily suggest a feature or product for the future. Companies often register interesting ideas to have references and prevent competition from launching similar products or functions, so this feature may never reach the Apple peripheral device.

Previous reports suggest that Apple may have in mind launching a black version of the Apple Pencil which would come alongside a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with a high-end mini-LED display. This new black Apple Pencil could be sold exclusively for that tablet, but at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

Apple does not comment on rumors and leaks.