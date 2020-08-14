The AirPods Pro 2 will arrive in the second half of 2021: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Apple already prepares the production of the second generation of wireless headphones AirPods Pro.

The new generation would be announced during the second half of next year, according to DigiTimes. The earphones will be produced mostly by the Inventec company in Vietnam, says the outlet, although the Luxshare and GoerTek companies, which produce the current version of the AirPods Pro, will also have a stake.

It is not the first time that the outlet with sources in the production chain suggests a launch of the second version of the AirPods Pro by 2021. The trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that this product would be launched in the fourth quarter from 2021 or even until the first quarter of 2022.

The AirPods Pro are the version with a different design than the AirPods, they have noise cancellation and their pads are modular to change them for others of a different size. The charging box also has a different design with wireless charging in all its modes.

The second generation of the AirPods Pro, among other possible changes, will have light sensors to focus on physical measurements such as heart monitoring. With these sensors, the 2021 AirPods Pro could make measurements like head movements, heartbeats, and step counting.

Apple does not intend to forget about the AirPods, the affordable model of these headphones. The company would launch a new generation of these hearing aids between 2020 or 2021, according to reports. The new AirPods would have a similar design to the AirPods Pro.

Apple does not comment on rumors.

The AirPods Pro, inside and out [fotos] To see photos