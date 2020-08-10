The advertising boycott against Facebook does not affect its growth

Angela Lang / CNET



In the midst of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) And after suffering an advertising boycott, Facebook reported an increase in the number of daily and monthly active users, in addition to its advertising revenue increasing 10 percent over the previous year.

“We are excited to provide small businesses with the tools they need to grow and succeed during these difficult times,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook in the company’s most recent financial report, published July 30. . “And we’re proud that people rely on our services to stay connected when they can’t be physically together.”

Facebook reported a growth in daily active users during the second quarter of 2020, with a total of 1.79 billion, which represents a growth of 12 percent over the previous year. Another area that benefited this quarter, in the midst of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was its income marked “other” – where the sale of devices such as Oculus and Portal comes in -, which rose 40 percent, to US $ 366 million, thanks to the increase in Portal sales during the pandemic, Facebook told CNET.

During the second quarter, Facebook also faced the boycott #StopHateforProfit, through which more than 1,000 companies stopped their advertising campaigns on the social network during the month of July. However, despite this, the company reported revenues of US $ 18,321 million from advertising sales, which represents an increase of 10 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding its net profits, the social network reported an increase of 98 percent compared to the previous year, going from US $ 2,616 million in 2019 to US $ 5,178 million in 2020. However, it must be considered that last year Facebook made a payment $ 2 billion to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as part of a fine imposed for violating user privacy after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and another $ 1.1 billion for the Altera case.

Facebook’s financial report came a day after Mark Zuckerberg, along with the CEOs of Amazon, Apple and Google, appeared before the judicial committee of the United States Congress to answer questions related to an antitrust investigation being carried out by the companies. authorities of the country.

