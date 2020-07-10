The actress of ‘Glee’ Naya Rivera feared drowning, while today her search resumes in Lake Piru

Divers resumed searching Thursday for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in Lake Piru after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat he rented on Wednesday afternoon.

Rivera’s disappearance stunned fans, and Hollywood offered a torrent of pain.

“Please pray that @nayarivera is found safe and sound,” singer Demi Lovato said on Instagram.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said the lake will remain closed as the search continues.

On Thursday morning, the search for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in Lake Piru, resumed. (KTLA)

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit @Cal_OES @fillmoresheriff pic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera rented a boat around 1 p.m. Wednesday with her son, who was the last to see her before she disappeared, Ventura County Sheriff’s Captain Eric Buschow said.

Buschow said the boy returned to the boat after he had been swimming, but that his mother did not follow him.

“We are convinced that she got into the water and we have not been able to locate her.” So this could be a case of drowning, ”Buschow told reporters.

The 4-year-old boy was found sleeping alone in the boat by other boaters on the lake.

“He is in good health,” Buschow said of Rivera’s son. Authorities initially reported that the boy was a 3-year-old girl. “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

Earlier in the week, Rivera had posted a photo with her son with the caption: “Just the two of us.”

In the musical comedy “Glee,” which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader. Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who committed suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Piru Lake is a popular recreation area in the Los Padres National Forest near Fillmore. Drowning has been recorded in the lake in the past.

A 2000 Times story recounted a series of drowning in the reservoir, saying that most of the victims were inexperienced swimmers who did not wear life jackets and overestimated their own abilities or swam in prohibited areas. At the time, authorities said the drowning numbers were not higher than other lakes in the region. They also said that those sailing on the lake should wear life jackets or other devices to float.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

To read this note in English click here