The actions that made Chadwick Boseman a hero on and off screen

Despite the advanced stage of his disease, Chadwick Boseman continued to act in films and visited hospitals to support children with cancer.

Through a statement it was shared that the star of the film Black Panther died at age 43 after battling colon cancer for four years.

The celebrity passed away at home, along with his wife and family.

“He made history come to life on the silver screen” Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr. and human rights activist.

KEEP THE SECRET

A hero who never spoke of his illness publicly, who despite being in stage three cancer and having to undergo surgery and chemotherapy, gave life to the Marvel superhero, Black Panther, who went from a special appearance in Captain America: Civil War (2016), to star in his own film, which featured mostly African-American artists in front of and behind the scenes, which generated more than 1.3 billion dollars at the box office and is the only one of the studios to have received an Oscar nomination as Best Film.

INSPIRE CHILDREN WITH CANCER

Despite being in stage three of cancer, the actor was a warrior who visited hospitals and lived with children who had the same condition. St. Jude Children’s Hospital paid tribute to the star by remembering his visit to the facilities in 2018 to meet with patients, giving gifts and words of inspiration for the minors.

Despite being in stage three of cancer, the actor was a warrior who visited hospitals and lived with children who had the same disease.

St. Jude Children’s Hospital paid tribute to the star by recalling her visit to the facility in 2018 to meet with patients, providing gifts and words of inspiration for minors.

“You knew immediately that I was blessed. To be young and talented and black, and to use that power to give child heroes to look up to, to do all of that in the midst of pain … what a way to use those years! “

Barack Obama, former US President

GIVE ALL FOR ‘BLACK PANTHER’

The star trained rigorously to get in shape and learned Angolan capoeira, Dambe boxing, Zulu stick fighting, karate, kung-fu and jiu-jitsu. In March 2017, while filming the movie, his co-star Andy Serkis described the grueling sequence of the great chase, filmed in Busan, South Korea.

More than 700 crew members and 150 vehicles gathered to film Boseman’s T’Challa pursuing Serkis’s evil arms dealer Ulysses Klaue, whom he brought down with one knee to the chest. They filmed the scene at least 30 times, according to Serkis. Boseman, who was battling cancer at the time, did not complain or show signs of tiredness.

Marvel Studios had planned a sequel to Black Panther, but with the unexpected death of Boseman it is not known what will happen.

LEAVE A FOOTPRINT IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY

In his short film career (his first appearance was in 2008), Boseman played several people who vindicated the black community: Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to play in the Major Leagues in 42 (2013); soul singer James Brown in Get On Up (2014); and Thurgood Marshall, the first black in the Supreme Court of Justice, in Marshall (2017).

He was also a fearless fighter for the cause “Black Lives Matter” (“Black lives matter”). On his Instagram account, in recent months he published different posts that made reference to the matter.