The 60 years of Antonio Banderas, El Zorro and his positive for COVID-19

Sexy, bright, fun, Malaga on all four sides, familiar, affectionate, hard-working, hard-working, stubborn, sometimes, jinx, and unique. All those words, and some more, have been accompanying each professional adventure of the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, the fox and the brother, for forty years, who turns 60 this August 10.

Since his first film, “Laberinto de pasiones” (1982), Banderas has shot more than a hundred feature films and short films, has directed two (“Locos en Alabama”, 1999, and “El camino de los ingleses”, 2006), produced other nine – three of them, animated films from Green Moon – and has starred in hundreds of commercials, including those for his own fragrances.

Its image is synonymous with prestige and profitability. And it has always been that way when he has worked for others. In 1996 she charged four million dollars for “Evita” and in 2001, twelve for “The body.” They are only two figures that are known (artists do not usually make their emoluments public), but they give an idea of ​​their cache.

We must remember one of the peculiarities of Banderas, its decision to invest in Spain the money earned in its international projects, from real estate to a winery, a boat rental company, restaurants, its Patio de Banderas oil, or its theater, among others. And, of course, in cinema, theater or artist websites, like Vibuk.

His first film as a director was “Crazy in Alabama”, shot in English, which starred his then wife Melanie Griffith, but the critics suspended him (4.5 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and the second, Filmaffinity gave him a 5.2 , scratching the pass, although “The Way of the English” got nominations at the Spanish Goya Awards and at the Berlinale.

He did not direct his last personal project in the cinema, but he did star in it. With “Automata”, Banderas suffered a great disappointment. He liked Gabe Ibáñez’s film, and he believed in it, but he did not receive the support he expected.

Out of six times that he has been able to win a Goya, he only got it with “Pain and Glory”, the film that has compensated him for all the awards that he has not been given, although he does have a Goya of Honor, which he excitedly dedicated to his daughter Stella del Carmen, for the hours she hadn’t been able to spend with her because of work.

Carlos Saura, Rafael Monleón, Fernando Colomo, Montxo Armendáriz, Félix Rotaeta, Gerardo Vera, José Luis García Sánchez and, of course, Pedro Almodóvar, directed him in films that the Spanish public remembers: “La corte de faraón”, “Los stancos ”,“ Baton Rouge ”,“ Get off the Moor ”.

But the list of international directors is not smaller: with Arne Glimcher he made “Los reyes del mambo play love songs”, where he sings and plays the trumpet; with Billi August, Jeremy Irons and Meryl Streep “The House of the Spirits”; with Johnathan Demme and Tom Hanks, “Philadelphia”, and the wonderful “Interview with the Vampire” with Neil Jordan, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

It didn’t happen, but many of these jobs deserved at least one Oscar nomination.

All these films were made between 1992 and 1994 and that he arrived in the United States without knowing English in 1991. But from 1995, his popularity grew and grew, more with “Desperado”, “Four Rooms” or “Assesins”, and He ended the year with “Two Much”, the comedy by the Spanish Fernando Trueba where he met Melanie Griffitt.

In 1996 he shot one of his most iconic films worldwide: “The Mask of Zorro”, a film that grossed more than 250 million euros.

The “fox” opened a new universe to one of the sexiest men alive: family movies. And he shot the saga “Spy kids” and became the cat in boots of “Shrek”.

Meanwhile, he kept shooting action (“The Mexican”, “The body”, “The warrior number 13”), provocative (“Original Sin”, with Angelina Jolie, “Femme Fatal”, by Bryan de Palma), committed (“Imagine Argentina “) and one with Woody Allen,” You will meet the man of your dreams. ” And many more, to exceed one hundred in 2020.

In 2011 he returned with Almodóvar to compose the most content character of all those he has done for the manchego: Dr. Robert Legard from “The Skin I Live In”.

Antonio Banderas as Salvador in the movie ‘Pain and glory’. (Manolo Pavón / Courtesy of Sony)

In less than ten years, these last ones, Banderas has managed to reach many of the goals it was pursuing; Those who know him speak of the positive influence of his new partner, the German businesswoman Nicole Kimbel, born in 1980.

He suffered a heart attack in 2017, from which he has fully recovered, although his cardiologist still suffers when he sees him attend the press around the world after winning all possible awards – except the Oscar, again – for his protagonist in “Pain and glory ”, The last and fruitful adventure with Almodóvar.

After buying his theater in Soho in his hometown, Malaga, and embarking on one of the most expensive projects of his life, also on a personal level, and when everything was going well -very good, all the seats sold for his musical “ A Chorus Line “- the pandemic arrived. And it reinvented itself again.

With her friend, the Spanish journalist María Casado, he set up a television production company that is known to organize the Goya 2021 gala, with himself as host and presenter.

And so he celebrates his 60th birthday, once again throwing himself into the void, as when he left Malaga at 19 with 15,000 pesetas in his pocket and the most sparkling eyes in Spanish cinema.

By the way, every Monday in August starting on Monday, the TCM channel celebrates its birthday with some of its films: “The Law of Desire”, “Philadelphia”, “Interview with the Vampire” or “Ruby Sparks”.