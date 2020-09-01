The 5 best news of the new Ford F-150

Ford



Ford’s most important vehicle, the pickup F-150, is back with a fresh package of new features and features to compete with other pickup trucks on the market. After analyzing all the news about the 2021 Ford F-150, we decided to choose the five most important and fun innovations in this pickup. Although the F.150 is very similar to the previous model, it actually has many things included that buyers of this truck will appreciate.

Fully reclining seats

We heard something about being able to live in the 2021 F-150 and Max reclining seats, the truth is that they give you that option. The seats can be folded nearly 180 degrees, creating a comfortable place to relax. The lower cushion and the back cushions touch, while the upper back rotates 10 degrees forward to keep anyone supported and comfortable. The whole concept is similar to the first class seat on an airplane.

Hybrid PowerBoost V6 engine

Ford has been pretty good at naming more efficient technologies as something that indicates they actually generate more power while staying green. The “PowerBoost” V6 hybrid engine is the latest example. Ford engineers took the 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine and paired it with a 35-kilowatt electric motor built into the 10-speed automatic transmission. A 1.5 kilowatt-hour battery provides the power and is positioned under the vehicle to ensure that the cabin and cargo space are nearly identical to other F-150 models.

We don’t yet have the exact ghp figure this pickup will generate with the dual turbo V6 plus the hybrid system, but the electric motor will add up to 47 horsepower. Ford also said the F-150 PowerBoost could go 700 miles on a single tank of gas.

Pro Power Onboard

The engine is not the only thing that has electrical power in the 2021 F-150. Ford has included an optional electrical power outlet with the function called Pro Power Onboard, which will allow you to stop charging electric generators everywhere. With this feature, F-150 users will have a 2.0 kilowatt electrical outlet available on the truck with the regular gasoline engine. For those who have the PowerBoost hybrid engine, a 2.4 kilowatt outlet will be available, with the option to increase it to 7.2 kilowatts.

For smaller power outlets, users can plug into the outlets inside the F-150, or there are even 4 120-watt outlets in the bed of the truck. For the 7.20-kilowatt version, Ford will include a 240-watt plug in the bed, too.

A gearshift that can be hidden

Column gears are often the norm on pickups, but Ford says it knows many of its customers prefer a standard lever on the console. That’s why the 2021 F-150 offers the best of both worlds. With the push of a button, the user can hide the gear stick down in the console and use that space to unfold an optional work surface inside the vehicle. The automaker said the option offers enough space to use a 15-inch laptop comfortably or even eat lunch. It also works with different seating configurations. That way, you can work, then eat, and then fold back the Max reclining seat and take a little nap.

Over-the-air updates

The 2021 F-150 will include the latest Sync 4 infotainment system, which has the ability to do over-the-air upgrades. That makes the truck a super-connected machine, and the F-150 is the first pickup to offer this capability as standard. Ford stressed that this will allow the company to send meaningful updates to drivers in a transparent manner, saying that could mean anything, from start to finish. Tesla is known for using these OTA updates often to offer totally new features, and now Ford could do the same with the F-150. We don’t think Ford is pushing a karaoke system in the truck, but the possibility is wide open.

