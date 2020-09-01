The 5 awards of Lady Gaga and her original masks star in the VMAs

Lady Gaga was the main protagonist of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) awards ceremony not only for the five awards she took home, including the artist of the year, but also for the striking and original masks that the New Yorker wore in each of her multiple appearances throughout a night of social distancing.

The first one that attracted attention was a large pink mask with wires and metal mesh, but later it impacted even more with a black one that covered practically the entire face and that in the frontal area had a small screen of lights that changed color, and more afternoon with a leather one decorated with long horns on the sides and metal spikes.

Those were just three of the many he used to collect his five awards at a ceremony held in New York clearly marked by the coronavirus pandemic, in which many of the acceptance speeches were prerecorded, and also part of the performances.

The original Lady Gaga masks attracted attention.

Throughout the gala, which at times moved to different neighborhoods in New York, such as Manhattan, Brooklyn or the Bronx, for live performances in the open air although with hardly any audience present, Gaga was named artist of the year, and he won three awards for “Rain on Me”, his project with Ariana Grande: best collaboration, song of the year, and best photography.

In addition, he won the first “Tricon” award given at the VMAs, which recognizes the talent of an artist in three or more different disciplines.

“Everyone who knows me knows that I have a mission to bring joy through culture, dance, music,” Gaga said during the ceremony.

For its part, The Weeknd won the most coveted award of the night, best video of the year, for “Blinding Lights,” which also earned it the award for best R&B video.

The Canadian, however, showed a very serious demeanor receiving the awards, and reflected the wave of protests that are being experienced in the United States by racial injustice.

Ariana Grande also performed with a mask.

“Once again, it is difficult to celebrate. Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor, ”she said both times she came out to receive her The Weeknd award, which referred to two of the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police officers that have shaken American society this year.

Ariana Grande was also one of the lucky ones of the night, who, along with the success of “Rain on Me”, was awarded for her collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Stuck With You”, which she won in a category created by the pandemic: best video made from home.

The South Korean group BTS did not do badly the night either, since it won three awards for its video clip “On”, in the category of best pop, best K-Pop and best choreography, and was also named the best musical group.

The band BTS during their performance at the MTV VMAs.

Meanwhile, the award for best Latin video went to Maluma and his “Qué pena”, which he picked up shortly after singing his new single “Hawaii” from Brooklyn on an outdoor stage surrounded by cars, from which a few lucky ones watched him fans.

“It is incredible that from Medellín, Colombia, J Balvin and I have left, who made this song,” said Maluma, dressed in yellow, in his acceptance speech, recalling the collaboration of his compatriot in the piece.

MALUMA took home an award for her video “What a shame.”

At the start of the gala, presenter Keke Palmer, the first African-American woman to present the MTV VMA solo, wanted to dedicate the gala to the recently deceased actor Chadwick Boseman, whose death has shocked the US show business.

Presented from the iconic Empire State Building, the ceremony began with an impressive performance by The Weeknd, who sang his “Blinding Lights” from the “Edge”, a huge balcony suspended 345 meters above Manhattan, while behind him you could see the skyline of New York skyscrapers and a fireworks display from the Hudson River.

Miley Cyrus did not wear a mask during her performance.

Shortly after, Miley Cyrus sang “Midnight Sky”, and, riding a huge and shiny disco ball, paid tribute to the famous video clip of “Wrecking Ball”, which recently turned 7 years old, while Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande starred in the first interpretation of “Rain on Me” on television, both protected with a mask.

The K-Pop group BTS was another of the highlights of the night, as they performed for the first time at the VMAs, and they also debuted on television their single “Dynamite”, a song with which they have premiered singing in English.

Also making their debut on the MTV VMA stage was the Latin group CNCO, who presented for the first time their single “Beso” on the same stage as Maluma in a colorful show animated by fireworks.

This year’s VMAs were closed by the Black Eyed Peas and Tyga, who performed “Vida loca”.

The late star who gave life to “Black Panther” received a tribute.

In the absence of a red carpet this year, for an hour and a half before the start of the show, the VMAs were reviewing some of the most famous looks from previous editions, such as the meat dress that Lady Gaga wore in 2010, or the daring look Cher’s rocker from that same year.

As a curiosity, in the technical categories, which normally recognize filmmakers, photographers and editors, Taylor Swift took the award for best direction for “The Man”, although his acceptance speech was in the form of a prerecorded video message, as did the most of the award-winning artists.

In other categories, Machine Gun Kelly won Best Alternative Music Video for “Bloody Valentine,” Doja Cat for Best New Artist, Megan Thee Stalion for Best Hiphop Video for “Savage,” and Coldplay for Best Rock Video for ” Orphans ”.