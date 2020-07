3. Finalizer

The ship that transports General Hux and Kylo Ren in The Force Awakens

and The Last Jedi

This 2,915-meter-long ship is twice the size of an Empire Star Destroyer. But what puts this battlecruiser on another level is its weaponry: according to the book Star Wars: The Force Awakens: Incredible Cross-SectionsThe Finalizer has over 1,500 turbolasers and ion cannons.