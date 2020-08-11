The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will not have an AMOLED screen: report

WinFuture



Samsung could present two new tablets at its event Unpacked from August 5 and we already know almost everything about them.

The South Korean company would have prepared the new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus, two tablets that would be somewhat different between them, according to the reliable German site, WinFuture, who in addition to the specifications of the devices published renders with their possible design. According to the source medium, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 will have an LCD screen instead of AMOLED. Samsung would reserve this display technology for the top model, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. In addition, the Tab S7 would not have a fingerprint reader on the screen like the top model, but it would have it on the side.

The performance of both models would be similar, according to WinFuture, as both tablets will have a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with a minimum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of expandable storage. They will also have the same main 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel wide-angle cameras and a very low latency S-Pen as expected in the Galaxy Note 20.

The two tablets are also expected to have wireless DeX functionality like the Galaxy Note. This function allows you to use the device connected to a screen as if it were a computer without having to connect it using cables.

It won’t be long before these tablets and the new Galaxy Note 20s are officially known, as they will be presented at a launch event on August 5. This event will be held digitally and broadcast over the Internet. That day they are expected to be announced up to five different devices.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra from different angles [fotos] To see photos