The 100: Why Kelly Hu Didn’t Return After The Pilot Episode

Kelly Hu starred within the pilot episode of The 100 however did not return when the present was picked as much as collection by The CW – this is why. Primarily based on Kass Morgans’ ebook collection The 100, the present is about virtually a century after a nuclear catastrophe worn out a lot of the inhabitants of Earth. Some people managed to flee and had been dwelling in an area station referred to as The Ark. When it nears capability, the choice is made to ship 100 youngsters and younger adults to the floor to see if the planet may as soon as once more maintain life.

Within the pilot episode of The 100, Hu’s title is listed on display screen within the opening minutes, together with the opposite major forged. She performed Callie “CeCe” Cartwig, an officer on The Ark and finest pal of Dr. Abby Griffin (Paige Turco), the chief medical officer. In Hu’s single episode, Abby is condemned to execution by “floating” (that’s, purposely sucked into area). Cece agrees to look after her daughter as soon as she’s gone, however Abby is saved by the Chancellor on the final second. Hu wasn’t so fortunate, as she was dropped from the forged after the pilot for The 100 was made.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button under to begin this text in fast view.

Associated: The 100: What Occurred to Sheidheda After Season 6

It seems that Hu’s Callie was minimize because of price range constraints. In 2014, The 100 showrunner Jason Rothenberg defined on Twitter that Hu’s character was eradicated after the present was picked up by the community. He identified that budgets usually change between the making of a pilot and when a present is picked as much as collection. In that tweet, he additionally joked that Callie had been floated off digital camera, thus implying that she was lifeless. Contemplating that there wasn’t wherever to go, being killed off is the one factor that is smart for Hu’s Callie.

Rothenberg once more addressed why Hu’s character did not return after the pilot in 2015, backing up his authentic stance. He wrote on Twitter that despite the fact that he thought she was nice, there simply wasn’t “sufficient for her in collection.” Sadly, Hu was a sufferer of The 100‘s tightened price range. Being a midseason present that solely ran for 13-16 episodes per season, there probably wasn’t a lot Rothenberg may do to maintain Callie round, particularly in season 1.

In fact, there have been so many issues that she may’ve achieved on The 100. Given her shut relationship with members of the Ark’s council, she may’ve had one thing to do with the choices that transpired in the end resulting in everybody going again to the bottom, to not point out establishing a brand new order after everybody reached the bottom. So whereas she wasn’t integral to the general plot, nor did she get a lot display screen time within the pilot episode, she may’ve grown together with everybody else. Then once more, in a present like The 100, the place there are such a lot of gamers, it may be tough to write for everybody. Reducing Hu’s Callie unfastened with a purpose to get monetary savings for the collection comes as no shock.

Subsequent: The 100: What Is The Anomaly? All the things We Know

Livid 7: Which Brian O’Conner Scenes Weren’t Paul Walker