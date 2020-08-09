Thanksgiving 2020: Which stores will be closed?

2020 has been a difficult year and as the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) On the rise in the United States, retailers have announced new measures by which they will keep closing their doors during the Thanksgiving holiday – which is usually a lucrative weekend. Either to avoid the spread of coronavirus or simply to allow your employees to spend the day with their loved ones, stores such as Best Buy, Walmart and Target they will be closed this year.

Here we tell you which stores will be closed during Thanksgiving and Black Friday o Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving which traditionally marks the official start of the holiday shopping season.

Best Buy

Best Buy said in late July that will keep its stores closed during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than we might have expected,” Best Buy said in a blog post. However, the technology retailer did not clarify whether it will reopen its stores on Black Friday. What it did indicate is that it will continue to offer “more convenient pickup options” and announce its year-end offers earlier so customers have more time to plan their purchases.

Target

Target announced in July that its stores will be closed for ThanksgivingBut it will make more than 20,000 additional products available for shipment or store pickup, including fresh and frozen foods.

“This year more than ever, a joyous holiday season will be inseparable from a safe one, and we will continue to adjust our plans to deliver tranquility, value and seasonal cheer in a way that only Target can,” CEO Brian Cornell said in the post. . On the blog, it was also indicated that the store will offer its seasonal offers starting in October.

It is currently unknown if Target will open for Black Friday.

Walmart

Walmart said in late July that will close its stores on Thanksgiving and the closure will also apply to Sam’s Club stores, which are owned by Walmart.

“We know this has been a difficult year, and our associates have performed up to the task,” said John Furner, CEO of Walmart US, in a press release. “We hope you have a special Thanksgiving at home with your loved ones.”

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club will operate normal hours on Wednesday, November 25 and will announce their strategy for Black Friday later, on Friday, November 27.

Amazon

The online commerce giant has not released specific information for its year-end offers. However, in July it confirmed that its festival of offerings – which normally takes place in July – would be delayed to the end of the year.

In United States, Amazon Prime Day It will take place sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, Amazon did give an exact Prime Day date for India: August 6 and 7. While in Mexico, Prime Day will be held towards the end of this year, although there is no official date yet.

Editor’s Note: This article will be updated with new information about stores that will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday.

