Thalía, Yuridia, Diamante Eléctrico and more premiere Latin music videos

This weekend, the ladies are showing off. And it is that our usual list of reviews of the musical premieres of videos in Spanish is mostly made up of releases by female artists that, in addition, are extremely successful.

In one way or another, all of them are part of the pop guidelines. However, this time, we also open the panorama to other rhythms and styles, making room for premieres of clips produced by rock representatives that deserve to be heard and seen equally.

After all, the lack of concerts and bars continues to force many of us to satisfy our musical appetites while at home, and on that side, music lovers find themselves faced with the same need, no matter the tastes they have.

Thalía- ‘The light’

A long time ago, Thalía realized that the usual pop she played was not enough for her to stay in vogue, so she voluntarily ventured into the very popular reggaeton. Her new single, “La luz”, goes just that way, and in addition to finding her ‘rapping’, she has the backing of Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, who calls her a MILF in the middle of her rhymes. The video, shot between New York and San Juan, presents the two artists, but both appear separated in individualized and suggestively illuminated sets.

Gloria Trevi- ‘Goddess of the night (live)’

OK, this is not a traditional music video, but a fragment taken from Gloria Trevi’s new album and DVD, in which she herself compiles performances made during the stage of her successful “Diosa de la Noche” tour that took place in the Arena Ciudad de México, although the entire tour also included the United States. This particular clip attests to the impressive production and sound level of the show, and also makes clear the visual quality of the DVD, shot with a large array of cameras.

Electric Diamond- ‘Boys do cry’

After the announcement of an upcoming studio album and the release of a first single linked to the same work, the Colombians of Diamante Eléctrico present an additional advance, embodied in a ‘funkerísimo’ song that turns the title of a ‘hit’ around. indisputable of The Cure to create a story with obvious feminist overtones that analyzes absolutely temporary gender issues, accompanied by a colorful animated video clip that serves to eloquently illustrate the message that is raised.

Yuridia- ‘He has it all’

The so-called “Queen of the Ballad” returns with a piece in which she sings to an ex (real or fictional) to announce that she already has a new, supposedly perfect engagement, but hints at the same time that she misses him. The video, which mostly finds the interpreter of “Amigos no por favor” at home and surrounded by candles, has been directed by Yuridia herself, and also shows the actors who play her two love contestants, as well as some scenes with horses that we cannot decipher.

Lucero- ‘I wish you the best’

To celebrate his 40 years of experience, Lucero digitally releases an album in which the same number of musical themes are gathered, including the new single “I wish you the best”, which travels the fields of ‘funk’ music with employment with a particularly optimistic lyrics and that is also reflected in a home video with colorful backgrounds in which not only the popular artist appears singing, but many fans of hers who were summoned especially for the occasion.

Swarm- ‘The collapse’

The rock band that was formed in Southern California, but that achieved a true international character by moving to Mexico, comes to us again thanks to a single marked musically by its usual style (between the ‘retro’ and the ‘indie’ ) and presented through passionate lyrics that speak of loss. For its part, the music video shows the members of the band as they move through a cemetery and behave in a much funnier way than one might expect under the circumstances.

Alex Fernández- ‘What you need’

Just two years after the official start of his musical career, Alejandro’s son and “Chente’s” grandson presents a new single, as a preview of what will be his second record production. Musically, the theme is part of the more traditional mariachi style, while the respective video clip shows various dance and seduction scenes linked to the same folk school.

Gerardo Ortíz- ‘Callada’

Although he became known as an interpreter of the controversial narcocorrido, Gerardo Ortíz is also the author of several themes of love and heartbreak, and on this occasion, he pleases his followers with a new ballad with a band, extracted from his most recent album, whose video it makes good use of its modest locations and uses clever photography to tell the story of a couple’s relationship going through a rough patch.