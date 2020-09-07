Thalia vs. AMLO: The fight that divides tweeters

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador invited Mexicans out of the house and Thalía, the Mexican actress based in New York, urged them to do the opposite. Who is right? Well, on Twitter, opinions are divided.

While most governments in the world have implemented quarantines to prevent the coronavirus spread, based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the president of Mexico published a video in which he affirmed that it was not the time to protect himself from the virus.

“We are still in the first phase. I am going to tell you when not to go out (…) If you can do it and have the economic possibility, continue taking the family to eat at restaurants, at inns, because that is to strengthen the family economy and popular economy, “said AMLO during a meal held this weekend at La Teca restaurant, in Oaxaca, an area he was visiting as part of a tour.

The video was removed from social networks, but some users downloaded and republished it.

Thalía responded on March 23, with another video, in which while showing AMLO’s statements, she believes that the president’s indications are wrong. “No my loves, it is not good to gather together, it is not good to go out in groups, it is not good to go out,” Thalía said at the beginning of the message she shared on her Instagram account.

The protagonist of Maria, the one from the neighborhood added: “No, please, gentlemen. Why should we not go out? Because we do not know if we are infected or not, therefore we can continue to spread the virus without even knowing it. People with a compromised immune system are endangered, the elderly, pregnant women, premature babies, everyone in general. “

Thalía pointed out to her followers that it is time to take this pandemic seriously: “It cannot be that after listening and re-listening to the instructions of the experts to see all the domino effect that is happening on the planet there are still people who do not understand it and they don’t take it seriously. “

The coronavirus, a never-before-seen virus detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has infected more than 374,000 people and caused more than 16,000 deaths worldwide, as can be seen in great detail. on the coronavirus map. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.



On Twitter, Thalía’s words generated reactions against and in favor. Some believe that the artist’s position is classist and does not respond to the economic reality of Mexico, while others accept that AMLO should already make more drastic decisions to avoid the contagion of the coronavirus. Let’s see some of the messages on the bird’s network.

