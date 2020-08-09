Thalía, David Guetta and more artists celebrate Latino diversity

Manuel Turizo, Sofía Reyes, De La Ghetto, Zion & Lennox, Lalo Ebratt, Maejor, Abraham Mateo, Thalía and the French David Guetta were happy with the virtual presentation of “Pa ‘la cultura”, a joint song to support migrants and celebrate diversity.

This track is the first single released as part of the “HUMAN (X)” philanthropic initiative created by talent incubator NEON 16, MITH Media and legendary music executive Tommy Mottola, and brings powerful sounds and love lyrics to diversity and Latinos.

During an online press conference, the artists showed their enthusiasm for releasing this single, which, they said, is the beginning of many other great things to come with “HUMAN (X)”

“I feel that far from dividing and fighting, unity is strength and today more than ever, we are taking care of each other (…) I think it is a time of hope, light and joy because there is much darkness in the world. Let’s be the light, let’s be the change. This is the first project of many that can come in “HUMAN (X)”, expressed Thalía.

The plan of the creators of the project is to use their platform and that of the participating artists to advocate for causes that they consider of vital importance and to raise funds to contribute their two cents to them.

All proceeds from the song will go to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network’s NDLON (Immigrant Workers Rights Safety Fund), to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the large number of artists involved in the song, they managed to perceive the styles of each of them and at the same time have uniqueness, something that the French DJ David Guetta greatly appreciated when seeing the result of “Pa ‘la cultura” .

“What has fascinated me the most is seeing that all the artists have brought their world, that is something very special. The challenge was that it didn’t seem like a ‘mashup’ of several songs, “he said.

The Spaniard Abraham Mateo agreed with him, who also added that with the mixture of both styles and nationalities it was possible to make the song sound “global”. “It’s like a musical world map,” he explained.

During the press conference in which Sofía Reyes and Thalía appeared together (physically), Tommy Mottola appeared behind them, who is Thalía’s husband as well as one of the promoters of “Human (X)”.

“Today is a great day, this is one of the biggest projects I’ve ever been on, I think this shows exactly what Latinos are like. I’m very happy that we all got together and put out this music, ”he said.