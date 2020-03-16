Thala Ajith’s Fans Cheer As Thalapathy Vijay Says He Wore A Black Coat To Look Like Him

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are two of the biggest superstars throughout the south film commerce. The esteemed actors share a warmth bond whatever the rivalry between their followers. This reality obtained right here to mild on the newest audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming launch Grasp.

Fans and celebrities had been left in awe of Vijay’s candid revelation on the audio launch. In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, Thalapathy Vijay is heard saying, “Like my buddy Ajith, I’ve come sporting a blazer.”

Strive the video viral on Twitter proper right here:

The confession left the viewers shocked. Thala Ajith followers could not administration their pleasure and had been heard roaring with happiness to hearken to Thalapathy Vijay praising their idol on a public platform. The celebrities, who had been present on the launch, had been awestruck to see such a phenomenal response. They too applauded Vijay for his assertion.

The Tamil celeb has as quickly as as soon as extra proved that he and Ajith share an in depth bonding no matter their expert rivalry.

On the work entrance, Thalapathy Vijay will in all probability be seen in ‘Grasp’. The actor will in all probability be sharing show display home with Tamil celeb Vijay Sethupathi who’s having fun with the antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto the movie moreover choices Andrea Jeremiah, Gouri Kishan of 96 fame, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, and Arjun Das among the many many others. The makers are wanting forward to the grand launch in April.

