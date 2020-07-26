Tesla’s Cybertruck may float for a bit, says Elon Musk

Tim Stevens/Roadshow



The electric truck Cyber ​​truck the Tesla “will float for a time”, in case the owners are in a situation that requires this function. At least, that’s what Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself says about the upcoming electric van.

Yes. It will even float for a while. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2020

Musk spread the news through his Twitter account on Monday, April 20 after responding to his fans on the social network. As to what a float characteristic really implies, we don’t know. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Musk’s comment was directed at someone who questioned the Cybertruck’s ability to wade through water, as the person said they sometimes need to cross streams while hunting or fishing.

If the Cybertruck can float for a period of time, you should have no problem crossing the currents.

Yeah, and whole lot more! Aargh, I’m dying to make Cybertruck like yesterday!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2020

Musk seems quite excited about the Cybertruck. In a separate tweet that responded to another fan, the executive said the electric van will benefit from the same heat pump system featured in the Model Y “and much more” before saying: “I am dying to manufacture the Cybertruck”. Production is not slated to begin until the end of 2021, and Musk previously confirmed that the company was looking for locations in the central United States to open a new factory dedicated exclusively to the production of Cybertruck.