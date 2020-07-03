Tesla’s Cybertruck doesn’t look bad like a lunar rover

Charlie Automotive



SpaceX made history last week with the launch of the Falcon 9 to the International Space Station with astronauts on board. The event marked a giant step in the commercial space travel industry, but also an important advance for SpaceX

in their goal of having more future missions.

And when SpaceX someday reaches the Moon, maybe I can carry its famous Tesla Cybertruck turned into a lunar rover. Instagram user Charlie Automotive did a pretty good digital design of a Cybertruck SpaceX-NASA lunar rover with three axles for a total of six wheels and it looks pretty good.

Charlie Automotive



The Cybertruck, by itself, looks like something out of science fiction, so it’s not difficult to make it look like it’s ready to roll on the Moon. Solid, giant tires, extra light bars, a satellite dish that we can assume would be for communications and other equipment that help complete the render and they make it look pretty convincing. We are not designers or engineers of moon rovers, so it is difficult to say how difficult it would be to convert a Cybertruck into a suitable vehicle for that type of mission, but that does not mean that it does not look very good.

SpaceX has not said anything official about the possible development of a lunar rover for the planned missions, but it also does not seem ruled out. Especially if Elon Musk’s space exploration company performs more missions in the near future.



