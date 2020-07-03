Tesla workers test positive for COVID-19 after factory reopening: report

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

After what Tesla to restart production At its Fremont, California plant, employees at those facilities of the electric vehicle automaker tested positive for COVID-19, the newspaper reported. The Washington Post.

Two Tesla workers who spoke to him Washington Post They said that the automaker’s supervisors held meetings with their teams to report several positive cases of coronavirus at the plant. Supervisors indicated that those affected were instructed to stay home.

This happened after the company’s chief executive Elon Musk confirmed that the workers were back at work on May 11, despite not having received authorization from the local government. In a tweet, Musk claimed that his decision went against the confinement order for coronavirus from Alameda County, and said he was willing to be arrested.

Tesla and the county where the factory is reached an agreement on May 12. In a statement, Alameda County said they would work with the Fremont Police Department to “verify that Tesla adheres to social distancing and that health and safety measures for the safety of their workers were agreed as they prepare for the restart production. ”

However, part of the deal was not honored, as Tesla should have reopened on May 18 and not May 11. There may have been unreported cases of COVID-19 in silver because Tesla “was not required to report known cases” before the deal, according to county officials.

According to the newly released report, the Tesla plant has approximately 10,000 employees, who are spread across multiple shifts. Employees must wear masks and limit contact with others in break rooms and while using heavy machinery.

However, the employees who spoke to the Washington Post They indicated that currently the rules of social distancing in the factory are not being respected, although the use of masks is.

Tesla Cybertruck: A pickup truck out of another world [fotos] To see photos