Tesla to make respirators if there is a coronavirus shortage

Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Few days after take weight off the threat what represents the coronavirusElon Musk said that Tesla will make respirators for hospitals if necessary.

As usual, the tycoon made this statement on his Twitter account, responding to a tweet from the editor-in-chief of the FiveThirtyEight medium, Nate Silver. Silver asked Musk with some irony that now that there is a shortage of respirators (due to the coronavirus crisis) “how many respirators are you making?” Musk responded to Silver that they will manufacture these devices if there is a shortage of them since they are not difficult to manufacture, but that “they cannot be produced instantly.”

Tesla makes cars with sophisticated hvac systems. SpaceX makes spacecraft with life support systems. Ventilators are not difficult, but cannot be produced instantly. Which hospitals have these shortages you speak of right now? – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Musk asked which hospitals have these deficiencies right now and Twitter users pointed out to the executive the problems facing countries hit by the coronavirus such as Italy, where health workers have reported a shortage of these vital medical devices. Before Tesla, two major US carmakers, General Motors and Ford, have offered the government their help in managing the coronavirus crisis, according to Bloomberg.

In recent days, Elon Musk has shown skepticism and lack of concern about the coronavirus crisis. The executive recently said that Tesla’s electric vehicle assembly plant located in Fremont, California will continue to operate as usual. In addition, Musk tried to take weight off the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 9,000 people around the world, saying that “the damage caused by the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself.”

The coronavirus is a disease that causes symptoms similar to pneumonia and was first detected in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. WHO officially rated the COVID-19 as a pandemic On March 11 and at the time of writing, more than 220,000 people are infected and more than 9,100 deaths worldwide.

