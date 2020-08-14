Tesla to build its new Gigafactory in Texas

YouTube screencap



It’s official: Tesla will build its new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

This new installation of the autonomous car company will be the second located in the United States and the fourth in the world. Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, broke the news on July 22 during an earnings call reported by CNET. “It will be near the Colorado River and we will have the boardwalk next to it. It will be an ecological paradise that will be open to the public,” Musk said on the call.

At the moment it is unknown when the production of the new assembly plant will begin, but according to previous reports, Tesla wants to begin construction this year. When it begins operations, the facility should create 5,000 new jobs.

To decide on Austin as the site for its new plant, Tesla asked the city to approve $ 65 million in tax breaks for the electric car maker.

The new factory will assemble the long-awaited CybertruckBut it will also take over the production of the Model Y for the eastern part of the US, thus freeing up work at the Fremont, California plant, where Tesla currently makes all the cars it sells in the US.

