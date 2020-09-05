Tesla shows a video of how it makes respirators with auto parts

Tesla



Elon musk kept his promise and Tesla has already started manufacturing respirators for hospitals, a device that is in short supply due to the US pandemic. COVID-19.

The autonomous car company published a video on YouTube on April 5 in which several of its engineers explain the design of its respirator made with parts of the Tesla Model 3. As they explain, these respirators have the touch screen of the information system and vehicle entertainment Tesla Model 3 in addition to sensors and valves used in the car.

Despite the progress of the project, it is still a prototype and at the moment it is not clear when it will be a reality. “There is still a lot of work to be done, but we are doing everything possible,” explains one of the engineers in the video.

Tesla isn’t the only automaker working on developing respirators. Ford recently said that it has joined companies like 3M and GE Healthcare, experts in the manufacture of medical equipment and supplies, to produce these kinds of medical devices.

Other companies like Apple are also contributing in manufacturing of emergency products for the health crisis offering masks and face shields. Facebook also recently announced that it has donated masks to healthcare workers in the US and Europe to support the fight against COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus.

The disease was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly around the world. As of April 6, there are already more than 1,200,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 337,000 correspond to the United States.

