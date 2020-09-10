Tesla factory to remain open despite coronavirus lockdown

David Butow / Corbis via Getty Images



Tesla’s electric vehicle assembly plant in Fremont, California, will continue to operate as usual, according to a report from Los Angeles Times posted March 16, despite a lockdown order issued by six San Francisco Bay Area counties. The order is designed to hinder the spread of the coronavirus. Alameda County, where the Tesla plant has about 10,000 workers operating, has been considered an “essential business,” a county spokesman told the newspaper.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email on March 16 that operations at the plant would continue, according to the source medium. “If you’re feeling a little sick or even uncomfortable, don’t feel compelled to come to work,” Musk said.

On March 16, the Bay Area rulers announced their lockdown measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The order mandates the closure of most commercial activities, although “necessary government functions and essential stores” will still be open. The measures will last in principle until April 7, but the deadline could be shortened or lengthened.

Musk also wanted to downplay the threat posed by the virus, saying “panic” was a greater danger than the disease itself, according to the LA Times. “My honest opinion is that the damage caused by the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself.”

Musk reportedly reconciled his email assuring employees that he wants the best for them. “I’d rather you be home and not stressed than at work and worried,” the mogul said in his email.

Representatives for Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

