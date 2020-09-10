Tesla begins to deliver the first Model Y

Tesla



Tesla has begun delivering the first units of its new Model Y to customers in the United States.

The company announced on March 16 through its Twitter account that shipments of this car had already begun. The Model Y, which was introduced in March 2019, is a five-door SUV with capacity for seven passengers and a range of between 230 and 300 miles on a full charge, depending on the model chosen. The Model Y has a lot in common with Model 3, with which it shares a large part of its internal and external parts and is a much cheaper alternative to Model X.

Tesla has not confirmed how many vehicles it is shipping, but it is certain that they will be the most expensive models, since the model with a base price of $ 39,000 with performance of 230 miles) will not begin production until 2021.

Tesla has managed to meet the expected delivery deadlines for its orders in the middle of the coronavirus crisis that is affecting production in multiple industries.

The company plans to continue with its production pace and even its Fremont, California plant, continue your normal activity despite the government recently declaring a state of national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tesla Cybertruck: A truck out of another world [fotos] To see photos

