Tesla and Ford offer respirators to hospitals in crisis by the coronavirus

Getty Images



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Tesla and Ford join the fight against him COVID-19.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted the news on March 24 explaining that “China is oversupplied, so we bought 1,255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips and Medtronic respirators on Friday night and shipped them to Los Angeles.” “If you want to install a free fan, please let us know,” Musk said in his tweet.

Respirators are a crucial tool in the treatment of COVID-19, as the disease is similar to pneumonia and can cause respiratory problems. Musk said a week ago also on Twitter that Tesla to make respirators for hospitals if this is necessary. In addition, a Clean Technica report published on March 21 claims that Musk has 250,000 N95 masks ready to distribute to hospitals, although Musk has not said anything about it at the moment.

On the other hand, US automaker Ford said in an emailed statement on March 24 that it has joined forces with companies like 3M and GE Healthcare, experts in the manufacture of medical equipment and supplies, to produce respirators urgently for healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting coronavirus.

Other companies in the technology sector, including Facebook and Apple recently announced that they have donated masks to healthcare workers in the US and Europe to support the fight against COVID-19, the disease that causes the new coronavirus. This disease was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly around the world. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, saying it expects to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths. At the time of writing there were already more than 387,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 46,000 correspond to the US.